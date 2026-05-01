What Liverpool Need vs. Man Utd to Secure Champions League Qualification

At the end of a disastrous campaign, Liverpool should at least have the small mercy of qualifying for the Champions League.

Liverpool’s place in Europe’s premier competition next season was in serious jeopardy at various points throughout the term, but their berth now looks all but guaranteed courtesy of a recent upturn in results and the safety net of fifth place being enough for qualification.

However, with a difficult fixture list for the remainder of the term, Liverpool can ill-afford any slip-ups. An awkward conclusion to the Premier League season begins with their trip to bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday, one of only three teams above them in the standings at present.

Technically, Liverpool could clinch Champions League qualification at Old Trafford, but they will also need some favors from elsewhere.

How Liverpool Can Qualify for Champions League This Weekend

Liverpool must topple their fierce rivals this Sunday. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool enter the weekend in a commanding position. Currently fourth in the table and eight points clear of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, even defeat against Man Utd would not be the end of the world in terms of their fight for Champions League qualification.

However, to wrap things up this weekend, they know victory is required at Old Trafford. Not only do they need all three points in Manchester, they also require Brighton to drop points away at Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon, as well as Bournemouth doing the same during their home game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The good news is that Liverpool will know whether or not a top-five finish can be confirmed prior to kick off at Old Trafford, although they will be absolutely desperate for all three points regardless given their fierce rivalry with the Red Devils. Victory would also lift them above their foes and into third.

Liverpool’s Remaining Fixtures After Man Utd Clash

Liverpool host Chelsea after their trip to Old Trafford. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Should Liverpool fail to win this weekend, they still boast three more chances to secure their Champions League spot. As things stand before the weekend’s action, the Reds know they need a maximum of five points to guarantee their top-five finish.

Picking up that total won’t be straightforward, though. After the journey to Old Trafford, Liverpool face another member of the traditional ‘Big Six’, welcoming Chelsea to Anfield on May 10. Despite the Blues being without a permanent manager, they still have the talent to cause major issues for Arne Slot’s men—as evidenced in the reverse fixture, which Liverpool lost 2–1.

Liverpool then face one of their fellow top-five hopefuls, Aston Villa. The trip to the Midlands will be an awkward one for the Reds, who have failed to win either of their last two games at Villa Park.

Liverpool then finish their campaign on home soil against Brentford, who could have everything to play for as they chase European qualification of their own. The Bees remain in the hunt for Europa League or Conference League football next season.

With some tough matches on the horizon, Liverpool will want to tie things up as swiftly as possible.

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