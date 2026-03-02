Man Utd XI vs. Newcastle: Concerns Over Defensive Duo—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester United have moved up to third in the Premier League table, but their seemingly unwavering momentum will be threatened by a visit to a not-so-happy hunting ground in recent times.

While Newcastle United have lost four of their previous five league outings, the Toon Army will be in full voice under the lights as the resurgent Red Devils come to town. Man Utd haven’t won on Tyneside since 2020, and they were subjected to a chastening 4–1 defeat at St. James’ Park last April.

The atmosphere around United couldn’t be more different heading into Wednesday’s clash, though. Sunday’s come-from-behind win over 10-man Crystal Palace means United have won six of their seven games with Michael Carrick at the helm, and the once-unlikely goal of securing Champions League football for next season suddenly seems a probability.

Man Utd Short-Changed in Defense

Luke Shaw was forced off in the first half of Sunday’s win. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Man Utd didn’t escape their unconvincing 2–1 victory over Crystal Palace without a few fitness concerns, as English duo Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire were both forced off.

Carrick played down their setbacks postmatch, suggesting that the pair merely didn’t “feel well,” but it’s hard to imagine Shaw, who picked up a knock in a collision with Daniel Muñoz, making Wednesday’s starting lineup. Maguire has a better chance, but Ayden Heaven will be on stand-by.

Lisandro Martínez has missed the previous two games because of a calf injury, and the quick turnaround from Sunday’s win will work against him, even if Carrick said the Argentine was “close” to making a comeback.

Mason Mount may finally be ready for a return after taking to the training field last week, but there are no signs of Matthijs de Ligt coming back anytime soon. Patrick Dorgu, who suffered a hamstring injury last month, should be fit again in April.

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts : Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire.

: Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1)

Man Utd are likely to be unchanged in attack. | FotMob

GK: Senne Lammens—A stable presence between the posts, there will be no drastic goalkeeper decision from Carrick on Tyneside. Lammens was critical in Man Utd’s previous away win at Everton.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot is quietly going about his business on the right side of defense, but he could perhaps afford to offer young Yoro more support.

CB: Leny Yoro—The French defender is gifted, but United unquestionably miss Martínez in possession, and Carrick will hope to have the Argentine available soon.

CB: Harry Maguire—There are question marks over Maguire after his late withdrawal on Sunday, but it would seem as if the Englishman, whose resurgence has garnered lofty praise, will be O.K. for the trip to Tyneside.

LB: Noussair Mazraoui—Luke Shaw didn’t seem in a good way after coming off against Palace, and Mazraoui is set to make his first start under Carrick, albeit down the left. United’s dynamics must be altered for the Moroccan’s inclusion to work.

DM: Casemiro—Casemiro was excellent again at the weekend, and the veteran will have a big role to play in ensuring United match Newcastle physically in the midfield.

DM: Kobbie Mainoo—The England World Cup hopeful is working in beautiful harmony with Casemiro, and the ex-Real Madrid superstar will be out to protect Mainoo from the brutish Joelinton on Wednesday night.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo lacks Amad Diallo’s explosiveness in one-on-one situations, but Carrick would be brave to drop the summer signing in favor of the unproductive Ivorian.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Man Utd’s captain was instrumental in staging their turnaround against Palace, with the Portuguese notching his 13th Premier League assist of the season in the match-winning sequence. You’ve got to tame Fernandes to keep United quiet.

LW: Matheus Cunha—Cunha’s role will be interesting because the visitors need a source of width down the left, but the Brazilian wants to operate inside. Newcastle will want to clog the pitch centrally, so it’s imperative that Cunha mixes up the positions he occupies.

ST: Benjamin Šeško—The man of the moment. His inclusion in Sunday’s starting XI was deserved, and Carrick’s call eventually paid off when Šeško scored his fourth goal in as many games to seal all three points for the Red Devils.

