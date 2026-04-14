Manager Javier Mascherano is departing Inter Miami, the club announced Tuesday, due to “personal reasons.”

“I want to let everyone know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to end my tenure as head coach of Inter Miami CF,” Mascherano said, per the club’s statement.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the club for the trust they placed in me, every employee who is part of the organization for the collective effort, but especially the players, who made it possible for us to experience unforgettable moments. I also want to thank the fans and La Familia, because none of this would have been possible without them.”

Mascherano is now the second successive Inter Miami manager to depart due to personal reasons, as Gerardo “Tata” Martino left in November 2024 due to the same reasoning. Mascherano is also the third MLS manager to have parted ways this season, after Orlando City dismissed Óscar Pareja after an unsuccessful three-game start to the 2026 season and CF Montréal dismissed Marco Donadel on Sunday after a 1–6–0 start.

The former FC Barcelona legend was officially appointed to lead Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in late 2024 and contracted through the 2027 season. He guided the Herons to their most successful season in 2025, winning the MLS Cup title by way of his attack-minded tactics. Inter Miami combined for 101 goals in both regular and postseason play last year, setting a record for the most goals in a single season in MLS history. The club also reached the knockout round of the FIFA Club World Cup, the first MLS side to do so.

“I will always carry with me the memory of our first star, and wherever I am, I will continue to wish the Club all the best moving forward,” the Argentine boss added. “I have no doubt that the Club will continue to achieve success in the future. I also want to thank the fans and La Familia, because none of this would have been possible without them.”

What Happens Next for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami continue on with the 2026 MLS season. | Inter Miami

Inter Miami had been struggling as of late, yet it is unknown if that factor somehow relates to Mascherano’s departure. The Herons suffered a devastating defeat to Nashville SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 last month and have gone winless in their last two outings—both at the newly unveiled Nu Stadium—despite being the favored team.

Mascherano leaves behind the staff that arrived with him to South Florida. Former professional soccer player Guillermo Hoyos, who joined Inter Miami in January 2025 as sporting director, will assume the role of manager for the upcoming matches. Chief Soccer Officer Alberto Marrero will assume Hoyo’s sporting director duties.

Similar to Mascherano—Messi’s former teammate and Argentina U-23 manager, Hoyos has a long history with Messi, working with the soccer legend in Barcelona’s youth academy years ago. Messi even stated in an interview back in 2010 that the Argentine was his “footballing dad.”

Hoyos has extensive coaching experience across Europe and South America, including leading the Bolivian national team. It is unclear yet who will take over Mascherano’s role permanently, though.

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