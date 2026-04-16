Nine Managers Who Could Replace Alvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid—Ranked

With elimination from the Champions League on Wednesday night, Álvaro Arbeloa’s fate as Real Madrid manager was all but sealed.

The 43-year-old, who took over in January, now appears destined to leave this summer as Madrid close in on a disappointing, trophyless campaign.

Though well-liked at the club, Arbeloa has been unable to turn around the fortunes at Madrid following Xabi Alonso’s mid-season dismissal. In his first weeks in charge, he oversaw an embarrassing Copa del Rey exit to Albacete, while Barcelona have been able to extend their lead at the top of La Liga to nine points with seven games to play.

After a 2–1 quarterfinal first leg defeat in the Champions League to Bayern Munich, Arbeloa looked like he might’ve been on the verge of masterminding one of the great European nights as Real Madrid took the lead three times in Munich on Wednesday. However, Eduardo Camavinga’s late sending off swung the momentum in the hosts’ favor.

Arbeloa Takes Responsbility

Arbeloa didn’t hide his frustration at full time. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Speaking after the game, Arbeloa accepted ownership of the result, telling reporters: “I am the one responsible for the defeats and I will always take the consequences from that.

“We feel really upset, really angry, really disappointed. This felt like a defining game in our season.”

It has since been widely reported that Arbeloa will now see out the remainder of the season, but be replaced as head coach ahead of the 2026–27 season.

Here’s who could be next in line for the Bernabéu hot seat.

Who Could Replace Arbeloa as Real Madrid Head Coach?

9. José Mourinho

José Mourinho managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013. | Octavio Passos-UEFA/Getty Images

Prior to Arbeloa’s appointment back in January, there were some more out-there rumors that Mourinho—a favorite of Madrid president Florentino Pérez—could make a surprise return to the club where he won one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey from 2010–13.



The man himself, never shy with a quote, did little to play down the idea, despite being the current manager of Benfica.



However, any slim chance of a reunion was likely killed off by the Portuguese manager’s antics during the ill-tempered Champions League tie between Benfica and Madrid earlier this season—during which Mourinho appeared to defend Gianluca Prestianni amid accusations of racism from Vinicius Junior.



Likelihood: 1/10

8. Claudio Giráldez

Claudio Giráldez has impressed at Celta Vigo. | Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

For a manager whose stock is on the rise, this job comes likely too soon for Giráldez.



The 38-year-old, who had an itinerant playing career, has impressed since taking charge of Celta Vigo in March 2024, guiding the club to the Europa League quarterfinals and a battle for European qualification in La Liga.



Under contract in Galicia until 2028, Giráldez, who made one appearance for Real Madrid B as a fullback, remains one to watch for the future.



Likelihood: 2/10

7. Andoni Iraola

Andoni Iraola is not signing a new contract at Bournemouth. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Having already announced his departure from Premier League side Bournemouth ahead of this summer, speculation is rife over the landing spot over one of Europe’s hottest young coaches.



Iraola, who won admirers for his style of soccer while in charge of Rayo Vallecano, has continued to impress in the Premier League, despite regularly seeing his best players—including Dean Huijsen—sold on for profit.



Athletic Club appear his most likely next destination, but, like Giráldez, he is one to keep an eye on.



Likelihood: 3/10

6. Raúl González

Raúl scored 323 goals in 741 games for Madrid. | IMAGO/Panoramic by PsnewZ

If there’s one thing Real Madrid love to do, it’s appoint a club legend to take over in times of crisis.



Legendary forward Raúl spent six years coaching Real Madrid’s B team, but sensationally quit last summer after being overlooked for the first-team gig, with Alonso instead preferred.



Back in September, the man with 71 Champions League goals, assured that he would return to Madrid one day “when the time is right.”



Likelihood: 4/10

5. Zinedine Zidane

Zidane remains beloved in Madrid. | Oscar J. Barroso/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The reunion many at the Bernabéu still pine for, Zidane’s name looms very large at Madrid—thanks to his near-unrepeatable feat of winning three Champions League titles on the bounce.



Multiple reports, including The Athletic, have linked him with a third spell at Los Blancos. However, it is noted that the 1998 World Cup winner may be waiting to take over as France national team head coach after Didier Deschamps this summer.



Likelihood: 5/10

4. Unai Emery

Unai Emery has experience with Kylian Mbappé. | Aston Villa/Getty Images

Emery remains one of Europe’s most respected coaches and has transformed the fortunes of Aston Villa since taking over the Premier League club in 2022.



With the Villans pushing against a glass ceiling in England’s top flight, Emery may feel like he’s gone as far as he can—especially if he secures the Europa League trophy for the club this season.



Question marks remain over Emery’s ability at truly elite clubs, with his spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal viewed less favorably than his stints at the likes of Villarreal, Sevilla and Villa.



He did, however, enjoy a strong working relationship with Kylian Mbappé in Paris.



Likelihood: 5.5/10

3. Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp won the Champions League in 2019. | Jose Breton/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The rumors linking Klopp with Madrid just won’t go away, no matter how many times he publicly protests there has been no contact.



Another one name-checked by The Athletic, Klopp needs no introduction and would be a popular choice to succeed Arbeloa.



As well as bringing a crowd-pleasing brand of soccer, Klopp has experience dealing with big egos and high-pressure environments. However, he left his last managerial job at Liverpool in 2024 citing exhaustion.



Whether he feels sufficiently re-energized to take on the biggest job in club soccer remains to be seen.



Likelihood: 6/10

2. Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino rose to prominence while in charge of Tottenham Hotspur. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

USMNT coach Pochettino has “always been highly regarded by Pérez,” according to The Athletic.



The Argentine, who led Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League final in 2019, remains one of the globe’s most coveted coaches despite less impressive spells at PSG and then Chelsea.



Another who has experience coaching and massaging the egos of the sport’s biggest names, Pochettino’s contract with the U.S. national team will expire after the World Cup. He has previously said he would be open to staying beyond the tournament, but the lure of the Bernabéu would surely prove too great.



Likelihood: 7/10

1. Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps will leave his role as France manager this summer. | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The other name generating major buzz since reports of Arbeloa’s impending exit is that of Deschamps.



The 57-year-old has led the France national team since 2012, taking them to World Cup glory in 2018, as well as the 2022 final and 2016 European Championships final.



While his more pragmatic style of play has not always won over fans and pundits, Deschamps knows how to find a winning formula from a roster of hyper-talented individuals and, crucially, he is adept at building a team around Mbappé.



His contract, like Pochettino’s, ends following the summer’s World Cup.



Likelihood: 7.5/10

A Summer of Transition Ahead

The manager is only part of the problem in Madrid. | Alberto Gardin/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Whoever eventually replaces Arbeloa, the new man in charge will inherit several problems to sort.

Alonso reportedly deemed the current Madrid roster “impossible to coach,” while the 2025–26 season is now highly likely to mark the second in a row in which the club has failed to win a major trophy (La Liga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey).

It is expected to be a summer of significant change at the Bernabéu, with upheaval on the cards both in the roster and behind the scenes.

Though Madrid have publicly denied the rumors, there have been rumblings about the club’s interest in appointing a sporting director amid widespread changes to the club’s internal structure.

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