Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth
Following the March international break, Manchester City are set to clash with Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarterfinals.
Although Manchester City's 2024–25 season has been full of disappointment, the defending English champions can still end the year with silverware. Pep Guardiola's men are the only team of the Premier League's "Big Six" left in the FA Cup and continue their road to Wembley with a match against Bournemouth in the quarterfinals.
When the two sides met in the Premier League back in November, the Cherries walked away with a 2–1 victory at Vitality Stadium. Manchester City will have revenge on the mind when they once again make the journey south, this time with their new January signings.
Still, Guardiola will be unable to call on the injured John Stones, Nathan Aké and Manuel Akanji, as well as long term absentees Rodri and Oscar Bobb for the FA Cup quarterfinals. Ederson, who missed out on Manchester City's 2–2 draw with Brighton before the break due, remains a doubt.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup against the Cherries on Sunday, Mar. 30.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY'S WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—The Germany international is in line to start while Ederson remains a doubt with an abdominal injury.
RB: Rico Lewis—Right back has been a weak spot for Manchester City all season, but Lewis gets another chance to prove himself on the right flank on Sunday.
CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—The 21-year-old will look to bounce back after scoring an own goal against Brighton before the international break.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias might have logged over 210 minutes for Portugal, but the center back has little time to rest before leading Guardiola's backline against Bournemouth.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—Despite nursing an injury against France, Gvardiol is expected to be available for the FA Cup quarterfinals.
DM: İlkay Gündoğan—The 34-year-old impressed against Brighton and could edge out Mateo Kovačić in Manchester City's midfield.
DM: Nico González—Ever since the Spaniard joined the team in January, he has been a steadying force in the midfield while Rodri recovers from his ACL injury.
RW: Savinho—Expect Savinho to retain his place on the right wing for Sunday's match. Phil Foden is also in contention for the spot, though, should Guardiola want to change his front line.
AM: Omar Marmoush—The Egyptian's performance against Brighton earned him a spot in Guardiola's attack.
LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku returns to the left wing after setting up Belgium's winner against Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland remains second in the Premier League's Golden Boot race, trailing only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.