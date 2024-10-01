Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Slovan Bratislava: Champions League
Manchester City returns to action in the UEFA Champions League to take on Slovan Bratislava following a 1–1 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League.
As City is expected to take care of business and get its first European win in the new Champions League format, Pep Guardiola could look to rotate his squad and give minutes to players like Matheus Nunes, Phil Foden and James McAtee.
Rico Lewis could shift over to left-back to allow Nunes and Mateo Kovačić to make up the midfield duo in the wake of star midfielder Rodri's season-ending knee injury. Guardiola doesn't have a natural striker to play in place of Erling Haaland, meaning the Norwegian is likely start and could potentially come off early in the second half if the match pans out in Guardiola's vision.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Slovan Bratislava (4–2–3–1)
GK: Stefan Ortega – Guardiola opted to give his backup shot-stopper minutes in the Carabao Cup and could hand him another start to keep him fresh.
RB: Kyle Walker – The veteran full-back is likely to keep his place in the team and Guardiola will look to take him off early in the second half to prevent any potential injury.
CB: John Stones – Stones was an unused substitute against Newcastle and should slot right into the backline.
CB: Rúben Dias – The Portugal international could play another 90 minutes after a solid performance at St. James' Park.
LB: Rico Lewis – Lewis typically starts in the middle of the park but Guardiola could look to give Joško Gvardiol a rest and play the 19-year-old in defense.
DM: Matheus Nunes – Nunes hasn't featured much in the current term but that looks set to change after Rodri's injury.
DM: Mateo Kovačić – Guardiola can rely on the ex-Chelsea player to do the job in the midfield, sitting just in front of the center-backs.
RW: Phil Foden – Foden has been eased back into action this season after his busy summer at the Euros with England.
AM: James McAtee – The 21-year-old could feature from the jump as City's primary creative outlet.
LW: Savinho – The former Girona winger has caused opposing defenses problems thus far as a City player and that theme should continue in the Champions League.
ST: Erling Haaland – The most lethal striker in world soccer leads the line again for City. Guardiola will hope his side puts the match to bed in the first half so he take Haaland off.