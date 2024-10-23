Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Sparta Prague: UEFA Champions League
Manchester City returns to UEFA Champions League action to play host to Sparta Prague at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Although it wasn't the most convincing performance, City came out on top 2–1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League thanks to a late goal from center-back John Stones. Pep Guardiola's team doesn't look as complete as it did with star midfielder Rodri while Kevin De Bruyne inches close to a return from a groin injury.
After a flat 0–0 draw at home against Inter Milan in the opening Champions League matchday, City responded with a 4–0 hammering of ŠK Slovan Bratislava away from home in its first European win of the 2024–25 season. Guardiola won't be able to call on veteran defender Kyle Walker since he's dealing with a thigh injury while De Bruyne's status remains up in the air. However, City has more than enough to still get the job done comfortably at home.
Here's how Guardiola could lineup at home against Sparta Prague.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Sparta Prague (4-2-3-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—Against Bratislava, Guardiola gave Ortega minutes in goal as City kept a clean sheet. He could very well do the same again vs. Sparta to rest Ederson.
RB: Rico Lewis—With Walker out through injury, Lewis gets the nod at right-back.
CB: Manuel Akanji—The Swiss center-back watched on from the bench as a substitute at Wolves and should slot right into the backline.
CB: Nathan Aké—Aké looks to have recovered from his hamstring injury suffered on international duty back in September. The 29-year-old was included on City's bench against Wolves but didn't feature, meaning he could get the nod alongside Akanji in a less-intense game at home.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—The versatile defender keeps his place at left-back, aiming to score another long-range stunner like he did against Wolves.
DM: Matheus Nunes—Nunes could be handed a rare start in a City shirt—which would be his first since the dominant win against Bratislava on Oct. 1.
DM: Mateo Kovačić–The 30-year-old is probably the closest Rodri replacement City have meaning Guardiola will look him to play in most, if not all, of City's games.
RW: Phil Foden—Guardiola could look to give Foden valuable minutes to keep him sharp for when he calls on him to start more in the Premier League.
AM: James McAtee—The young midfielder could shoulder the City chance-creating duties playing as a No. 10 just behind Haaland.
LW: Jack Grealish—Grealish is still searching for his first City goal of the season and he could open his 2024–25 account against inferior opposition.
ST: Erling Haaland—The Norwegian striker will be eager to find the back of the net after blanking in his last two matches for City.