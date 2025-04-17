Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Lyon: Europa League Quarterfinals Second Leg
Manchester United take on Lyon at Old Trafford with a trip to the Europa League semifinals on the line.
Manchester United were one minute away from leaving France with a 2–1 lead on aggregate in the Europa League quarterfinals. Then, another mistake from André Onana gifted Lyon an equalizer in the 95th minute. Both sides are now level on aggregate heading into the second leg of the tie in Manchester.
Onana was left out of Rúben Amorim's Premier League squad at the weekend, but the Red Devils still conceded four goals to Newcastle United. The Cameroonian goalkeeper is set to return between the sticks for Manchester United's all-important Europa League fixture and will look to redeem himself in front of a home crowd.
Amorim will make several more changes to his lineup that suffered an embarrassing 4–1 defeat to Newcastle, including his starting striker. Joshua Zirkzee sustained a season-ending hamstring injury at the weekend and joins Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martínez, Jonny Evans, Toby Collyer and Amad Diallo on the injured list. All the pressure will be on Rasmus Højlund to lead the line on Thursday.
Here's what Manchester United's XI could look like against Lyon on Apr. 17.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Lyon (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Amorim confirmed Onana is back between the sticks for Manchester United following his disastrous performance in the first leg of the tie.
CB: Leny Yoro—The 19-year-old is in line to make his 26th appearance for the Red Devils.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire returns to Manchester United's backline after being fully rested at the weekend. The Red Devils severely missed his leadership against Newcastle.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui—The defender will look to put his poor performance against the Magpies behind him.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot will need to pitch in on defending Thiago Almada, who scored a free kick in the first leg at Groupama Stadium.
DM: Manuel Ugarte—The Uruguayan had the most tackles in the first leg and even bagged an assist.
DM: Casemiro—Despite his poor start to the season, Casemiro has stepped up amid Manchester United's injury woes and put in consistent performances alongside Ugarte in the midfield.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Expect Dorgu to return to Amorim's XI after he only played 35 minutes in Sunday's Premier League fixture.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho finally broke his 27-game goal drought when he found the back of the net against Newcastle at the weekend.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes set up Zirkzee's header in the first leg, but he will want to get on the score sheet himself on Thursday.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—In the wake of Zirkzee's injury, Højlund is now the go-to option for Amorim at striker. The 22-year-old is still searching for his first goal in the Europa League since December.