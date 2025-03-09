Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal: Premier League
Amid a growing injury crisis, Manchester United must welcome the Gunners to Old Trafford.
Ruben Amorim's early tenure at Manchester United has been full of disappointment. Not only do the Red Devils sit 14th in the Premier League standings, but they also crashed out of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. United's only hope for silverware this season remains the Europa League, where they recently managed a 1–1 draw against Real Sociedad in the first leg of the round of 16.
Just three days after the European fixture, United is back to Premier League action against Arsenal. The last time the two sides faced off, the Red Devils eliminated Mikel Arteta's men from the FA Cup with 10 men. For this weekend's match, though, United will likely be without Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte, as well as the injured Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martínez, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Altay Bayındır and Tom Heaton.
Patrick Dorgu remains suspended as well for his red card against Ipswich Town, leaving Amorim with limited options against the second-place team in the league.
Here's what Manchester United's XI could look like against Arsenal on Mar. 9.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (3-4-3)
GK: André Onana—Onana will look to keep his first clean sheet since Jan. 26.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The defender gets a chance at redemption after two lackluster performances against the Gunners this season.
CB: Victor Lindelöf—Lindelöf is the obvious choice to fill in for Maguire should the England international be unable to play on Sunday.
CB: Leny Yoro—The Frenchman is in for a huge test going against an Arsenal attack that just scored seven goals in the Champions League.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—Mazraoui has played 210 minutes in United's last two matches, but he must get the nod once again on Sunday due to United's injury woes.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—The captain scored his side's lone goal the last time these two sides met and will look to put in a similar performance this time around.
CM: Casemiro—The Brazilian stepped up in Ugarte's absence on Thursday and could be in line for a second consecutive start should the Uruguayan remain unfit.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—The Portugal international is back on the left to fill in for the suspended Dorgu.
RW: Alejandro Garnacho––Garnacho did not misplace a single pass against Real Sociedad and assisted United's lone goal. He will get another prime opportunity to drive the Red Devils' attack on Sunday.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—The striker is goalless in his last 19 appearances.
LW: Joshua Zirkzee—Zirkzee played his best game of the season against Real Sociedad and United will need him to translate his form to the Premier League.