Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Bodo/Glimt: UEFA Europa League
Ruben Amorim will manage his first game at Old Trafford with Manchester United when Norwegian outfit, Bodo/Glimt come to town for a UEFA Europa League clash.
It was an up and down debut for Amorim in the Premier League draw against Ipswich Town, but it's safe to say that drastic changes won't happen overnight given the state of the squad he inherited.
Under the lights at the Theatre of Dreams, Manchester United is obliged to get the first victory in the Amorim era to keep up the pace in the Europa League. The Red Devils currently sit 15th in the standings, three points back of the direct qualification places, and one behind its Thursday opponent.
Significant changes in the lineup are expected in Amorim's second game in charge. With United slowly getting healthier, players like Kobbie Mainoo might see his first minutes in over a month in a game that can have big repercussions in the team's European future.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Bodo/Glimt (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—After a shaky start to his Manchester United career, Onana has been one of United's best players in this difficult start of the season.
RCB: Noussair Mazraoui—The Moroccan has been steady since his arrival in the summer and Amorim should give him back to back starts considering Harry Maguire just returned from injury.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The Dutch defender must step up his game if he wants his Manchester United career to last longer than that at his two previous clubs.
LCB: Luke Shaw—Shaw could be a beneficiary from playing in Amorim's back three. His left foot can be a valuable asset in build up, but expect Lisandro Martínez to see minutes in this game as he returns from a minor injury.
RWB: Amad Diallo—Amad's speed and ability to cover ground on the right wing became evident as his long run set up United's only goal against Ipswich.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—Ugarte played the best soccer of his career under Amorim at Sporting CP and will hope his arrival to Old Trafford helps him turn around what's been a difficult start.
CM: Christian Eriksen—The veteran midfielder remains one of the more consistent players Manchester United has. With Ugarte as the anchor, Eriksen will be charged with controlling the tempo of the team in possession.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot must prove that he can excel as a wing-back. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are back healthy and represent alternatives at the position.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—Against Ipswich, Fernandes snapped a run of five straight games with at least one goal involvement for both club and country. United's captain will aim to start a new streak on Thursday night.
AM: Mason Mount—Mount played the best soccer of his career at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel's similar tactical set up. Mount thrived by playing as an attacking midfielder, exploiting pockets of space. Amorim could play him there to try and get him back to his best.
ST: Marcus Rashford—Although Amorim did admit that this isn't Rashford's best position, it's difficult to imagine Rashford playing as a wing back in his preferred role on the left. The Manchester United academy talent scored the first goal of the Amorim era and will remain as the man up top for the time being.