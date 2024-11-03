Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Premier League
Manchester United is on the cusp of snagging consecutive victories for just the second time this season, but first the Red Devils must get past Chelsea.
Erik ten Hag saw his time with Manchester United finally expire on Oct. 28, just one day after the club suffered a controversial defeat to West Ham. Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy was appointed the team's interim manager until Ruben Amorim takes over on Nov. 11.
Van Nistelrooy led United to a 5–2 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup on Oct. 30, notching the club's second victory in the last nine matches across all competitions. The manager will have a tougher time collecting three points against Chelsea in the Premier League, though, especially with an injury list featuring Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia, Antony, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen.
Here's what United's lineup could look like against the Blues on Nov. 3.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana will look to keep just the second clean sheet for United in the club's last eight fixtures.
RB: Noussair Mazraoui—The defender is due to return to the starting XI after only playing 28 minutes on Wednesday.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The Dutchman will have to be at his best to keep Cole Palmer and co. off the scoresheet.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine can return to his rightful place alongside De Ligt after a brief spell at left-back midweek.
LB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot's return to the left flank means the Portugal international will match up against Noni Madueke, who has four goals for Chelsea this season.
DM: Casemiro—The ex-Real Madrid man recorded a brace against Leicester, giving the Brazilian three goals in the last two matches.
DM: Manuel Ugarte—As Eriksen deals with an undisclosed injury, Ugarte will be the man next to Casemiro in a double pivot. The Uruguayan played one of his best matches in a red shirt on Wednesday.
RW: Marcus Rashford—The England international faces competition from Amad Diallo, but Van Nistelrooy will likely stick with the same attackers that buried five goals midweek. Rashford will have his work cut out for him against Marc Cucurella.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—The captain bagged a brace against Leicester but faces a much more difficult test with Robert Sánchez between the posts.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho made up for his struggles against West Ham with a goal and an assist in the Carabao Cup round of 16.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—The striker could return to the XI following an underwhelming performance from Joshua Zirkzee. Højlund comes into the fixture with just two goals to his name across all competitions.