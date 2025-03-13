Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad: Europa League
Manchester United look to stay alive in Europe and advance to the Europa League quarterfinals when they host Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils could only muster a 1–1 draw from their trip to Spain; though, considering the laundry list of injuries that depleted Ruben Amorim's side. Now, at the Theatre of Dreams, Manchester United will look to provide their fans a reason to believe in Amorim's project in what's been a discouraging season so far.
Perhaps Manchester United can build from a positive 1–1 draw against Arsenal last time out in the Premier League. Amorim's side showed character and could've been victorious against a side that's likely to finish runner-ups in the Premier League.
Manuel Ugarte returned to training on the eve of the European clash, meaning he could see some minutes in the second leg to help out United's midfield. Mason Mount also trained with the team for the first time this year, but it might be to early for a return from the former Chelsea man.
Still short of alternatives, anything other than making the Europa League quarterfinals would be considered a disappointment.
Here's how Manchester United could lineup vs. Real Sociedad on Mar. 13.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER UNITED WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (3-4-2-1)
GK: Andre Onana—Onana had one of his best Manchester United performances in the first leg.
CB: Mattjis de Ligt—The Dutchman still has plenty to do to win over the Old Trafford crowd but will be given the nod to start on a pivotal match for United's season.
CB: Victor Lindelöf—Linedlöf will anchor the backline in their hopes to contain Mikel Oyarzabal.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui—Mazraoui has played all over the pitch in his first season at United but will start in the heart of defense against Real Sociedad.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—The Portuguese defender continues to see regular playing time despite a dip in form in recent months.
CM: Casemiro—With Ugarte still not at 100%, expect Casemiro to start as the holding midfielder.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—United's captain continues to be his team's best player and he scored a beauty of a free–kick against Arsenal.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—The January signing will look to add defensive cover and depth going forward on the left flank.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho—Ganacho continues to show glimpses of raw talent but inconsistency continues to be a part of his game.
AM: Joshua Zirkzee—Zirkzes's goal gave United the momentary advantage in the first leg.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—The Danish striker has five goals this season in the Europa League.