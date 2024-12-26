Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Premier League
Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers looking for their second Premier League victory of the month that could help them climb from 13th in the standings.
It's been an up and down start to the Ruben Amorin era in the red side of Manchester. An 0–3 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford last time out highlighted the issues United's squad currently has, continuing to show the work Amorim's got cut out to rebuild the Red Devils.
Wolves at home should give United a chance to return to winning ways, but nothing is a given with this team and they'll have to be at their best if they're to come away with three points on boxing day.
Amorim will be without Victor Lindeloff and Mason Mount who'll be out until the new year. Matthijs de Ligt could return after missing out vs. Bournemouth due to an illness. It'll be interesting to see if Marcus Rashford makes the squad for the first time in three games.
Here's how Manchester United could line up vs. Wolves at Molineux Stadium
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—After a promising start to his sophomore season at Old Trafford, Onana has struggled in recent games.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui—The Morocco international will return to the center of defense in a thin United back line, hoping to make up for his poor showing last time out.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire looks set to continue being in the middle of the back three in Amorim's system.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—The World Cup champion continues to deliver shaky defensive performances as he once again lost his man in Bournemouth's third goal over the weekend.
RWB: Amad Diallo—Diallo has been one of the bright spots for United since Amorim's arrival and he'll slide back to the wing looking to provide his seventh assist of the season.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—Ugarte is slowly starting to show signs of the player many thought he could become once he reunited with Amorim.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—The United academy product is yet to fully return to form after an injury kept him out for over a month, he'll hope to kick start his season against Wolves.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot leads all United outfield players with 1,497 Premier League minutes this season.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—United's captain continues to lead the team with four league goals, showcasing the team's lack of production from its strikers.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho will return to the starting lineup for the first time since he was left out of the squad for the Manchester Derby.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—Despite a couple of braces in the UEFA Europa League, the Danish striker still only has two goals in the league. He'll look to take advantage of a defense that's conceded the most goals in the Premier League season.