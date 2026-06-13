‘Very Interesting’—Marc Cucurella Drops Huge Hint Over Chelsea Future Amid Barcelona Links

Marc Cucurella has admitted he has already spoken with incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, who managed to “inspire a lot of confidence” in the unsettled defender.

Having publicly criticized the Chelsea regime following the departure of former manager Enzo Maresca, Cucurella has been increasingly linked with a summer departure from Chelsea. Maresca is reported to be keen on a reunion at Manchester City but most of the speculation revolves around a return to La Liga.

Indeed, both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are reported to be keen on Cucurella, who has admitted an interest in returning to Spain. Now, however, a positive message about Chelsea appears to have left the door open to continuing at Stamford Bridge.

Asked by MARCA for his feelings towards Alonso’s project, Cucurella revealed: “I’ve spoken with him and he inspired a lot of confidence in me. I’ve also spoken with [Alejandro] Grimaldo and Borja [Iglesias], who have worked with him, and they spoke very highly of him.

“The project seems very interesting.”

How Cucurella Would Fit in Under Alonso

Xabi Alonso has a tough job on his hands. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Cucurella has found himself as a central part of the tactics of most of his managers at Chelsea, for better or for worse.

Under Maresca, Cucurella often operated as what can only be described as an inverted attacking midfielder, encouraged to get involved in central attacks while still expected to defend his left wing.

Alonso is unlikely to get quite so complex with Cucurella, whose exact role under the incoming boss depends on the formation deployed. At Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso’s 3-4-3 formation turned Grimaldo, Cucurella’s Spain teammate, into one of the deadliest wing backs in Europe. The title-winning 2023–24 season yielded a ludicrous 12 goals and 20 assists for Grimaldo.

At Real Madrid, however, Alonso tended to favor a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1, both requiring traditional left backs. Working to Cucurella’s advantage is the fact he is capable of playing both roles, which will undoubtedly endear him to the new manager.

Alonso will want full commitment from all his players and it comes as no surprise to hear he has already spoken with Cucurella. If there are suggestions the defender wants to leave, Alonso will not want to hand him a crucial role in his system.

Ambition in the transfer market, or a lack thereof, was central to Cucurella’s initial concerns before the Blues failed to qualify for the Champions League. Winning over those unsettled players, including Enzo Fernández, is among Alonso’s top priorities.

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