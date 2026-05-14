Mexico 2026 World Cup Preview: Host Nation Looking to Restore National Pride

Mexico will look to turn doubters into believers with a historic 2026 World Cup performance as it becomes the first nation to host the tournament three times.

With Raúl Jiménez and wonderkid Gilberto Mora leading the way, Mexico’s quest for redemption starts in the opening game of the tournament against South Africa at the mythical Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Staying at home the entirety of the group stage, El Tri couldn’t have asked for a more favorable stage to produce a magical run.

El Tri’s best ever World Cup results have come playing on home soil, and the mission this summer is to continue that trend.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Mexico vs. South Africa Thursday, June 11 Estadio Azteca Mexico vs. South Korea Thursday, June 18 Estadio Akron Czechia vs. Mexico Wednesday, June 24 Estadio Azteca

Manager: Javier Aguirre

Javier Aguirre is one of the greatest Mexican managers of all time. | IMAGO/Agencia-MexSport

World Cup experience : Mexico (2002, 2010)

: Mexico (2002, 2010) Time in charge of the team : Since 2024 (previously 2001–02 and 2009–10)

: Since 2024 (previously 2001–02 and 2009–10) Manager meter: Pragmatic. An expert in rescuing struggling teams

Javier Aguirre returned for his third stint as El Tri’s manager in similar circumstances to his previous two experiences, tasked with rescuing a sinking ship. Aguirre lifted the mood of the team upon arrival leading to positive results, but without a defined tactical approach, pragmatism, specific gameplans and a warrior’s mentality will determine how Mexico fares in the final tournament under his tenure.

How Mexico Plays

Preferred formation : 4-3-3

: 4-3-3 Style: Hybrid—prioritizing organized structure

Hybrid—prioritizing organized structure Key strengths: Defensive solidity, stamina

Defensive solidity, stamina Key weaknesses: Unimaginative in attack, lack of difference-making talent

Aguirre has trialed all sorts of formations during his time in charge, but in the end he’s primarily deployed his preferred 4-3-3 set-up. El Tri are an organized side that makes up for limited individual quality with a collective high-octane approach, covering every blade of grass and frustrating opponents. It’s a relentless side rarely caught out of shape, always looking to capitalize on the few chances it creates.

Ones to Watch

Raúl Jiménez could soon pass the baton to Gilberto Mora. | Omar Vega/Getty Images, Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

X-Factor: The remarkable resurgence of Fulham forward Jiménez reaches its pinnacle in his fourth World Cup. One of Mexico’s greatest strikers, now 35, leads the line in the sport’s showpiece event on home soil with a career-defining moment in the crosshairs.

Breakout Star: When Mexico’s talent drought was at its most dire, Mora emerged in Tijuana to completely reinvigorate El Tri’s hopes. Only 17 and somewhat injury-prone, he is the definition of a generational talent and bound for a marquee European move.

What Mexico Will Be Wearing

El Tri will look stylish in the summer. | Adidas

Adidas has manufactured Mexico’s jerseys since 2007 and in the fifth World Cup of this partnership, nostalgia took center stage with a design reminiscent of El Tri’s hugely popular 1998 home kit. The vibrant green is back and so are the darker tone geometric patterns depicting the Aztec calendar.

El Tri’s away jersey is much simpler but undoubtedly stylish. A white base is boosted by fretwork inspired by pre-Hispanic civilizations. The tricolor stripes on the sleeves further enhance the design.

Mexico’s Predicted Starting XI

Mexico is consistently inconsistent at World Cups. | FootballUser

Aguirre doesn’t have an overwhelming amount of quality at his disposal, but the center back duo of César Montes and Johan Vásquez plus captain Edson Álvarez anchoring the midfield ahead of them form what the manager coined as “the safety triangle.” Teenage sensation Mora has blossomed into El Tri’s most creative player over the past year and will operate freely in midfield.

Who operates alongside Mora is the big question. An ACL injury in March looked to have ruled Marcel Ruiz out of the World Cup, but the Toluca star has continued to play through the pain in the hope of making Mexico’s tournament roster. Should Ruiz miss out, it would open the door for Spain dual-national and Liga MX legend Álvaro Fidalgo to enter the XI.

Another big question mark revolves around who will flank Jiménez up front. Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado seem to be leading the race, but Julián Quiñones, Brian Gutiérrez and Inter Miami’s Germán Berterame remain in contention—unlike Diego Lainez, who has mysteriously fallen out of favor Aguirre’s consideration.

Despite all the noise, Raúl Rangel will be the starter in net with World Cup cult hero Guillermo Ochoa as his backup.

Current Form

With a roster exclusively built of Liga MX players, Mexico defeated Panama, Bolivia and Iceland to begin the year.

Mexico then held powerhouse Portugal to a scoreless draw in its return to the Estadio Azteca, in a game where El Tri competed admirably but only mustered one shot on target. But a 1–1 draw against Belgium where Aguirre’s side was vastly superior through lengthy stretches has boosted the mood surrounding Mexico as the tournament approaches fast.

What We Can Expect From Mexico Fans

Mexican fans go all out. | Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Fans wearing luchador masks, sombreros, traditional feathered Aztec crowns and Mexico’s green jersey have become a staple of the World Cup. If El Tri fans historically travel well, then Mexico co-hosting the tournament means stadiums across North America will be taken over by a sea of green that will include Mexico’s traditional “wave.”

El Tri’s passionate and faithful fan base “Los Incondicionales” (The Unconditionals) will make its presence felt from the moment the national anthem starts, going on to chant “olé, olé,” after every completed pass, intensifying Mexico’s home-field advantage.

Yet it must be said that poor results in recent years have translated into a disconnect between El Tri and its fan base. If things start going sour, Mexican fans will voice their displeasure, loud and clear.

In any case, the party atmosphere El Tri fans are synonymous with will radiate across North America regardless of results. As the lyrics of Mexico’s unofficial anthem “Cielito Lindo” say, “sing and don’t cry, because singing makes the hearts happy.”

National Expectations

Can one of the most criticized generations in Mexico’s history prove everyone wrong? | Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Poor results that defined Mexico’s start of the decade have tempered expectations heading into the summer. It’s abundantly clear that El Tri’s current version is probably the weakest this century, but at home and with a manageable group, the pressure is on to avoid a second straight group stage exit.

Even the most optimistic El Tri fan would admit that playing five games and returning to the round of 16 is the main objective, one that is not at all unrealistic. Anything less than that target will be considered a colossal failure, anything more is icing on the cake.

And Finally ...

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