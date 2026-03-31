The Mexico national team learned its third and final 2026 World Cup group stage opponent on Wednesday, as it was confirmed El Tri will face Czechia in the crucial third game of the opening round of the tournament.

In a dramatic affair, Czechia overcame favorites Denmark in a penalty shootout after a 2–2 draw where it twice squandered a goal advantage. Under the lights of a euphoric epet ARENA in the capital city of Prague, Michal Sadílek dispatched the winning penalty to send Czechia to its first World Cup since 2006.

Equally dramatic was Czechia’s victory against the Republic of Ireland that saw them advance to the decisive match of UEFA’s World Cup Playoff D. Ladislav Krejčí’s goal in the 86th minute saw Czechia erase a 2–0 deficit before completing the comeback on penalties.

Twice World Cup finalists in 1934 and 1962 under the flag of Czechoslovakia, Miroslav Koubek’s side will represent Czechia in its second ever World Cup since the foundation of the Czech Republic.

Czechia are back in the #FIFAWorldCup! 🇨🇿👏 pic.twitter.com/xo4MLHbr1j — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 31, 2026

With captain Krejčí commanding the backline, West Ham United midfielder Tomás Soucek anchoring the midfield and prolific Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick spearheading the attack, the Central European nation now dreams of a historic performance in North America come the summer.

Czechia joins Mexico, South Africa and South Korea in Group A of the 2026 World Cup and will like its odds of progressing to the knockout rounds, which would be a historic result for the nation that was established in 1992.

Mexico now knows its opening three rivals of the 2026 World Cup, and although El Tri has plenty to improve on ahead of the tournament, topping the group should be the clear mission given it couldn’t have asked for a much more favorable group.

When Will Mexico Face Czechia in the World Cup?

Czechia upset Denmark on penalties. | Sebastian Widmann/UEFA/Getty Images

The all-important third and final group stage clash between Mexico and Czechia will take place on June 24 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

It’s a decisive game where both sides will be looking to secure the top spot in group A, confirm their qualification to the round of 32 or simply try to fight for their World Cup survival.

Prior to the clash against Mexico, Czechia will open its World Cup journey on June 11 vs. South Korea at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico. Then, it will travel to the U.S. to face South Africa at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

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