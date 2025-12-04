SI

Mexico’s Potential Opponents in 2026 World Cup Draw

Mexico have never made it beyond the quarterfinals at the FIFA World Cup.

Mexico will discover their World Cup opponents on Friday.
Mexico will discover their World Cup opponents on Friday. / Omar Vega/Getty Images

The mood in Mexico is downbeat as El Tri seek to escape the mire, but spirits could be lifted by Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage draw.

A disastrous run of form since the summer’s Gold Cup triumph has supporters fearing the worst as Mexico prepare to co-host an expanded World Cup alongside the United States and Canada. To boost morale, fans will be desperate to avoid the competition’s heavy-hitters in the upcoming draw.

There are 27 confirmed nations and 16 potential playoff winners that Mexico could face in the group stage, but they will lock horns with just three other sides in Group A next June.

Here are the teams Mexico could face in the group stage.

How Will the 2026 World Cup Draw Work for Mexico?

Due to their status as a host nation, Mexico have been placed in Pot 1 for next summer’s tournament. That means they will avoid all other sides in their pot, including an array of European giants and South American behemoths.

Mexico will be drawn against a nation from each of Pot 2, 3 and 4 during Friday’s draw, but will be unable to face any other team from CONCACAF. No matchups with the USMNT, Canada, Panama, Haiti, Curaçao or playoff hopefuls Suriname and Jamaica will ensue.

Due to the possibility of a CONCACAF side qualifying via the inter-confederation playoff, Mexico cannot be drawn against any team competing in them. That means not only are Suriname and Jamaica out of the question, Bolivia, Iraq, DR Congo and New Caledonia are also off the table.

Potential World Cup Group Stage Opponents for Mexico

Pot 2

Nation

Federation

FIFA World Ranking

Croatia

UEFA

10th

Morocco

CAF

11th

Colombia

CONMEBOL

13th

Uruguay

CONMEBOL

16th

Switzerland

UEFA

17th

Japan

AFC

18th

Senegal

CAF

19th

Iran

AFC

20th

South Korea

AFC

22nd

Ecuador

CONMEBOL

23rd

Austria

UEFA

24th

Australia

AFC

26th

Pot 3

Nation

Federation

FIFA World Ranking

Norway

UEFA

29th

Egypt

CAF

34th

Algeria

CAF

35th

Scotland

UEFA

36th

Paraguay

CONMEBOL

39th

Tunisia

CAF

40th

Ivory Coast

CAF

42nd

Uzbekistan

AFC

50th

Qatar

AFC

51st

Saudi Arabia

AFC

60th

South Africa

CAF

61st

Pot 4

Nation

Federation

FIFA World Ranking

Jordan

AFC

66th

Cabo Verde

CAF

68th

Ghana

CAF

72nd

New Zealand

OFC

86th

Wales/Bosnia & Herzegovina or Italy/Northern Ireland*

UEFA

32nd/71st or 12th/69th

Ukraine/Sweden or Poland/Albania*

UEFA

28th/43rd or 31st/63rd

Slovakia/Kosovo or Türkiye/Romania*

UEFA

45th/80th or 25th/47th

Czechia/Ireland or Denmark/North Macedonia*

UEFA

44th/59th or 21st/65th

*Successful playoff teams will only be confirmed in March 2026

Easiest World Cup Draw for Mexico

David Alaba
Austria would be the simplest opponent from Pot 2. / Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media/Getty Images

Every group at the World Cup must have at least one UEFA nation in it and that means Mexico simply can’t avoid a European foe. As a result, Austria might be their best from Pot 2, despite being slightly higher in the rankings than Australia.

Former World Cup hosts South Africa are the lowest-ranked side from Pot 3, just behind 2034 hosts Saudi Arabia. Mexico faced the CAF outfit in the opening match of the tournament in 2010, drawing 1–1 in that encounter.

With 149th-ranked playoff side New Caledonia not an option for Mexico, their OFC rivals New Zealand are El Tri’s easiest Pot 4 opponents.

Nation

Pot

FIFA World Ranking

Austria

2

24th

South Africa

3

61st

New Zealand

4

86th

Hardest World Cup Draw for Mexico

Croatia
Croatia will prove formidable foes for three unlucky teams. / SAVO PRELEVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Mexico’s toughest group would consist of two UEFA sides, including 2018 finalists and 2022 semifinalists Croatia from Pot 2. Zlatko Dalić’s men are well-versed in deep World Cup runs and have an abundance of quality across the pitch.

Norway are technically the toughest Pot 3 side, but no more than two UEFA sides can feature in the same group—and Mexico could face an even higher-ranked team from the federation from Pot 4. That means Egypt, who are only five places below the Norwegians, could prove the sternest test.

Italy are 12th in the rankings but will need to make the cut via the playoffs having been burnt by Norway in qualification. Still, the Azzurri would technically be tougher opposition than Erling Haaland and co.

Nation

Federation

FIFA World Ranking

Croatia

UEFA

10th

Egypt

CAF

34th

Italy*

UEFA

12th

*Playoff team

Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

