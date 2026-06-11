Mexico vs. South Africa—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Mexico and South Africa have only ever faced each other once—ironically, that was the opening game of the 2010 World Cup game and ended in a 1-1 draw.

One of three host nations, Mexico start the World Cup unbeaten in its last eight matches—a run that stretches back to July 2025. Javier Aguirre’s side have beaten Panama, Bolivia, Iceland, Ghana, Australia and Serbia in that time, with its victory over the latter in its most recent World Cup warm-up game a thumping 5–1 win. Creditable draws against Portugal and Belgium are also on Mexico’s résumé.

South Africa, 60th in FIFA’s world rankings, are the underdogs here and for good reason. Without a win in its last four matches, Hugo Broos’s side have not been able to beat Cameroon, Panama (twice) and Honduras—only Panama have qualified for his World Cup.

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