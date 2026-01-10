‘My Priority Is Europe’—Mexico World Cup Hopeful Turns Down Liga MX to Stay in MLS
One of the most promising young players in Mexican soccer, Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas says his “priority is going to Europe” and that he turned down an offer from Liga MX giants Club America.
The 20-year-old has made 92 MLS appearances for Seattle since making his debut in 2021 and has four goals and 12 assists to his name. In 2025, he earned the top spot in MLS’s annual 22 Under 22 rankings.
His contract is set to expire at the end of the 2026 MLS season, in which he could play a critical role with the Pacific Northwest club and potentially earn a spot on the Mexico national team roster for the 2026 World Cup.
“[America] reached out, but my priority is going to Europe," Vargas said in an interview with ESPN. “My contract with the Sounders expires at the end of this year, so if [a move to Europe] doesn’t happen before that, then the idea is at the end of the year.”
Born in Anchorage, Alaska, but a dual national of the United States and Mexico, Vargas has committed to representing El Tri and recently earned a national team cap as a 65th-minute substitute against Uruguay in November.
In Seattle, he had three goals and five assists in 26 MLS games in 2025, establishing a vital role in midfield and playing in the 2025 Leagues Cup final, where the Sounders prevailed over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, the eventual MLS Cup champions.
Vargas’s Hopes of a World Cup Spot
Alongside teenager Gilberto Mora, Vargas could have the opportunity to play in several World Cup tournaments in less than a year if he plays his way on to Javier Aguirre’s squad for the World Cup, co-hosted in Mexico, Canada and the United States.
In 2025, he featured at the U20 World Cup, playing a key role as Mexico advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champions Argentina, led by another MLS starlet in Inter Miami’s Mateo Silvetti.
That strong performance earned him a spot with El Tri in the fall, putting him in contention for further opportunities in the final four friendly matches before Mexico kicks off the World Cup on June 11 against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca.
“The November camp was very good to me. I had a good camp. I got my name more into the mix,” Vargas continued. “There is only a certain number of players that can make the roster, so if you are here, it means you have a chance to make the World Cup roster.
“They tell us to be healthy, be fit and be playing, that’ll give you the best chance of making the squad. So those are my goals this year, be healthy, be fit and be playing.”
To reach his lofty goals, however, he will have to continue impressing with the Sounders, who kick off the 2026 MLS regular season on Feb. 22 at home against the Colorado Rapids, while also competing in Concacaf Champions League and Leagues Cup against Liga MX sides, featuring other El Tri players, before looking abroad.
“The Concacaf Champions League and the Leagues Cup have been important competitions because many of those who play in that position compete in Liga MX, so it has been good to be able to play those matches,” Vargas added to TUDN. “The best thing is that being able to go to Europe will help me a lot more to be there.”