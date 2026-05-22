Michael Carrick Named Permanent Man Utd Manager

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Michael Carrick as their new permanent manager, on a two-year contract until summer 2028.

Carrick was drafted in as an interim in January following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, with the plan to lead the team until the end of the season and give those in charge sufficient time to find a long-term replacement.

A 2–0 win over Manchester City in his first game led to immediate calls for a permanent post, as did the subsequent 3–2 triumph over Arsenal—the first two wins in a seven-game unbeaten run.

Carrick ultimately earned himself a spot on the shortlist for the Premier League Manager of the Year award, overseeing 11 wins from 16 games and comfortably leading United back to the Champions League and a confirmed third-place finish.

With a spot in Europe wrapped up, United officials could no longer ignore Carrick’s audition and have now tied the former midfielder down to a two-year contract that is understood to include the option for a further 12 months.

Focus Now Turns to Long-Term Future

Replacing Casemiro is the priority. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Even in an interim role, Carrick has spent the past few months giving his reflection on the squad and offering advice about transfers, but most of the formal work was postponed until later in the season as United wanted a permanent manager in place before making any significant decisions.

The uncertainty over the person in the dugout has now been lifted and, with United’s ultimate goal of Champions League qualification already accomplished, the focus will swiftly turn to setting up the squad in Carrick’s image for next season.

Fortunately for United, Carrick’s style of play has already been made abundantly clear and would appear to work well with club officials’ assessment of the squad. Those in the boardroom want more midfielders and it is clear that Carrick agrees.

Casemiro’s departure and a likely exit for Manuel Ugarte will leave Kobbie Mainoo as the only natural midfielder. Carrick deserves significant credit for helping Mainoo rediscover his best form—the playmaker fought his way back from out in the cold to a nomination for Young Player of the Year—and will get a say in who partners him at the base of United’s midfield next season.

Elliot Anderson, who shone for Nottingham Forest with two assists at Old Trafford on Sunday, is believed to be the leading contender. But fierce competition for his signature could force Carrick and United’s recruitment team to look elsewhere.

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