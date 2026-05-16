The Eight Premier League Young Player of the Season Nominees—Ranked

While the Premier League is widely heralded as the greatest in the world, its ruthless competitiveness doesn’t make it the most conducive environment for nurturing young talent.

There are countless examples of wonderkids breaking through in England’s top flight, whether homegrown or imported, but emerging talents have not been quite as central to the discourse during the 2025–26 campaign.

However, a number of phenoms have still impressed at clubs across the division, ensuring a competitive nominee list of eight burgeoning stars competing for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award—a prize dished out to the best performing player aged 21 or under when the campaign commenced.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s ranking of those up for the prize based on merit, consistency and involvement.

8. Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Kobbie Mainoo has burst into life under Michael Carrick. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Appearances: 26

Goals: 1

Assists: 2



There is no doubt that Kobbie Mainoo has made an enormous impact for Manchester United since returning from exile under Michael Carrick. The youngster’s form alongside Casemiro has been instrumental to his side’s ascent up the standings, serving as a damning indictment of Ruben Amorim’s managerial ability.



However, the Young Player of the Season award simply cannot be handed out to a player who has started just 14 matches across the season. Sure, Mainoo has impressed when involved, but it’s only since the turn of the year he’s earned regular minutes.



Mainoo shouldn’t really be included in the conversation this year.

7. Lewis Hall (Newcastle United)

Lewis Hall continues to impress from left back. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Appearances: 28

Goals: 1

Clean Sheets: 3



Lewis Hall is another nominee whose game time has been limited this term. The 21-year-old has missed eight matches through injury, while only starting 22 of Newcastle United’s 36 games to date. He’s been a positive during a gloomy campaign, without ever really capturing the imagination.



Hall has the makings of an impressive, all-action left back, but he has struggled to offer enough consistency or end product across the term to be a valid contender for the award. Just three clean sheets and two goal involvements is hardly a staggering return.

6. Mateus Fernandes (West Ham United)

Mateus Fernandes has been super for the struggling Hammers. | Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Appearances: 34

Goals: 3

Assists: 3



Mateus Fernandes has been a victim of West Ham United’s stodgy campaign, which could yet end in relegation. No matter the division the Irons are competing in next season, it’s increasingly obvious that Fernandes will not be donning claret and blue after an impressive campaign amid the turmoil.



The silky 21-year-old has registered six goal involvements across the league season and has generally sparkled with his blend of tenacity and artistry. Europe’s elite are already lining up for the precocious Portuguese midfielder, whose stellar showings have earned him another big-money move.

5. Michael Kayode (Brentford)

Michael Kayode has been integral to Brentford. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images.

Appearances: 35

Goals: 1

Clean Sheets: 8



Michael Kayode is much more than simply a long throw merchant. The right back’s powerful launches into the penalty area have garnered attention and become a real weapon for Brentford, but he also deserves immense credit for his defensive displays.



Kayode has been integral to a terrific campaign for the Bees, managing eight clean sheets to propel his side to a possible European berth. The Italian’s physicality makes him an awkward adversary for opposition wingers.



The youngster is another potentially appearing on the radar of continental giants given his ability and, most importantly, potential.

4. Alex Scott (Bournemouth)

Alex Scott has blossomed under Andoni Iraola. | Andrew Kearns-CameraSport/Getty Images

Appearances: 36

Goals: 3

Assists: 1



There have been justifiable calls for Alex Scott to be included in England’s World Cup squad this summer off the back of an awesome campaign. Just three goals and a single assist don’t tell the full story of the midfielder’s season, his indefatigable displays instrumental to Bournemouth’s remarkable success under Andoni Iraola.



While Scott boasts a powerful engine, he combines a relentless work ethic with technical craft, allowing him to shift between high intensity pressing and playmaking at a moment’s notice. The 22-year-old has really come into his own this season, rallying after several nasty injuries over the past few years.

3. Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)

Junior Kroupi has been relentless in front of goal. | Glyn KIRK/AFPGetty Images

Appearances: 31

Goals: 12

Assists: 0



There’s a reason Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City have all been linked with Junior Kroupi. The young striker’s phenomenal breakout campaign with Bournemouth has yielded 12 goals, many of which have exemplified his clinical edge and eye for the spectacular.



Capable of operating as a No.9 or attacking midfielder in behind Evanilson, Kroupi’s goal-to-minutes ratio is the second-highest in the Premier League, only behind Erling Haaland. At 19, the Frenchman boasts the promise to develop into a world-beater, and he’s already on an encouraging path.

2. Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City)

Nico O’Reilly has progressed ever so quickly. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Appearances: 33

Goals: 5

Clean Sheets: 9



Nico O’Reilly would be a worthy winner of the Young Player of the Season award. After regular glimpses of his talents last term, the midfielder-turned-defender has blossomed into a bona fide star, primarily operating as a box-crashing, playmaking left back for Man City.



The youngster’s consistency, energy and clutch goals have been crucial for Pep Guardiola, most notably his brace in the Carabao Cup final. The Premier League has been a similarly fruitful battleground for the England international, who has solidified his position in City’s XI courtesy of his versatility and composure.

1. Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Rayan Cherki is a joy to watch. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Appearances: 31

Goals: 4

Assists: 12



It really is a toss up between O’Reilly and Rayan Cherki for the prize, although few could argue with Kroupi scooping the award. Man City’s attacking midfielder just steals top spot for us, though, an amazing debut season in England underlined by his impressive output.



Twelve assists in the Premier League speak to his supreme flair and assurance on the ball, which is often glued to his feet as he glides beyond defenders. Add into the equation four goals and 19 big chances created—the latter the second-most in the division—and it’s immediately clear why Cherki’s campaign deserves recognition.



In an era of rigid tactics and overwhelming personal instructions, it’s refreshing to see an attacking player operate with such charisma and confidence. Cherki really is a joyous player to watch in full flight.

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