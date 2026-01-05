Mikel Arteta Dragged Into Ruben Amorim Conversation by Man Utd Legend
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand claims Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would consider replacing the recently sacked Ruben Amorim, even if the Spaniard would “never say it out loud.”
The Red Devils confirmed the departure of Amorim just one day after the 40-year-old issued a head-turning rant at Elland Road, taking issue with Man Utd’s scouting department and sporting director Jason Wilcox, as well as the label of ‘head coach’ as opposed to ‘manager.’
Former Man Utd midfielder and current U-18 team manager Darren Fletcher will serve as interim boss while the 20-time English champions figure out Amorim’s successor. Xavi, Oliver Glasner and the recently unemployed Enzo Maresca are all potential candidates for the open position, but Ferdinand threw a few names of his own into the mix, including Arteta.
“Unai Emery would be someone who would absolutely jump at the chance,” Ferdinand said on his Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel.
“Pep Guardiola’s the only manager in the league who I think would sit there and go, ‘I’m content where I am, I’m happy where I am and I don’t need it.’
“He’s never gonna say it, he would never say it out loud. But I’m telling you, Mikel Arteta would sit there [and consider it].”
Arteta, who took over Arsenal in Dec. 2019 and signed a three-year extension in 2024, currently has the Gunners atop the table with a six-point gap to second-place Manchester City. The 43-year-old has dreams of finally leading his former club to its first Premier League title since the north London outfit went invincible in 2003–2004.
Ferdinand Noticed ‘Immediately’ Something Was Off With Amorim
Ferdinand also gave his take on when relations began to fracture between Amorim and Man Utd, revealing an exchange he had with the now former manager that was not a “warm” or “open” discussion, which had previously been the norm.
“When I went there the last time, I noticed immediately that there was a coldness about [Amorim], and there was a real difference to what I’d seen before,” Ferdinand explained.
“Now I look back with hindsight, I think things were starting to cook before Christmas. This isn’t just an overnight thing in terms of his dialogue with the hierarchy and the way he’s been feeling about things.
“This coldness I saw in the last two press conferences, I saw it in him. The vibe in the training ground around the players felt good, but he just felt a little bit distant.”
Amorim leaves Man Utd sixth in the table, level with Chelsea on 31 points. The Red Devils dropped points in three of their last four matches, suffering a 2–1 defeat to Aston Villa and only managing 1–1 draws with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United.
Next up for the club is a trip to Turf Moor on Wednesday to take on Burnely under the leadership of Fletcher.