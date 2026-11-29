Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been able to recall goalkeeper David Raya for Sunday’s huge Premier League clash with Manchester City, only to be dealt another huge injury blow after being forced to leave Declan Rice out of the team.

Raya was missing from the Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday because of a shoulder problem. Arteta didn’t offer much clarification in the buildup to facing City on whether the Spain international would be able to play.

However, when the Arsenal XI was revealed 75 minutes before kickoff at the Emirates Stadium, Raya’s name reclaimed its usual position at the top of the list—compatriot Kepa Arrizabalaga had stood in for the former Brentford stopper for the visit of Dortmund.

But while Raya’s name was there, Rice’s wasn’t. The all-action midfielder, who has six goals and assists under his belt this season, had started every prior match in the Premier League and Champions League. He is replaced by Mikel Merino in midfield alongside Bruno Guimarães. Martín Zubimendi was already ruled out and sidelined with a thigh muscle problem.

Declan Rice is out of the Arsenal squad for today's game against Man City ❌



The England midfielder is understood to have a minor knock. pic.twitter.com/ifNHG1N4Mn — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 29, 2026

Early reports around Rice’s absence suggest nothing more than a minor knock. It ought not to be a problem in the long term, but losing his influence for this match could be hugely damaging.

In first place, Arsenal take a six-point lead over third-place Manchester City into the match in north London. That could grow to nine points by the end of the match with a victory, effectively knocking Enzo Maresca’s team out of the title race before Christmas. But the other side of the same coin is that a defeat would cut it to only three points, which is very much game on.

Still No Start for Saliba

William Saliba does not start. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Arteta continues to exercise patience with William Saliba. The key center back hurt his back during the World Cup in July and only returned to the bench at the start of November, just prior to the international break.

The Frenchman, who played 45 minutes for Arsenal U-21s in Premier League 2 on Nov. 8, has already been on the bench—but remained unused—against Slavia Prague, Newcastle United and Dortmund, meaning he hasn’t played a senior match in over four months.

Saliba is again among the substitutes for the visit of Manchester City, which equally demonstrates Arteta’s faith in summer signing Ezri Konsa and the partnership the England international has developed with Gabriel.

Saliba is there if needed, but this isn’t the game to willingly throw him back in.