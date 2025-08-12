Mikel Arteta Provides Upbeat Arsenal Fitness Update Ahead of Premier League Season
Mikel Arteta predicted that Leandro Trossard would soon return from his groin niggle, leaving Arsenal with only one injured player ahead of the 2025–26 Premier League campaign.
Trossard has endured a summer disrupted by fitness concerns and transfer speculation. The Belgian forward limped off during Arsenal’s pre-season friendly against Tottenham Hotspur in July after lasting just 17 minutes. Trossard has not reappeared during the rest of the club’s summer preparations.
This layoff has given the 30-year-old time to reportedly explore his options, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Fenerbahçe tentatively linked with the left winger. No move has materialised just yet and Trossard is expected to be available for Sunday’s Premier League opener away to Manchester United.
“I think he’s going to be [okay] in a few days, yeah, a little niggle in the groin,” Arteta noted. “But he should be fine.”
Gabriel Magalhães and Jurrien Timber also returned to first-team training in recent days, where they have since been joined by Riccardo Calafiori. The only Arsenal player guaranteed to be sidelined for this weekend’s trip to Old Trafford is Gabriel Jesus, who tore his ACL against Manchester United in the FA Cup seven months ago.
Jesus’s most recent update of his progress showed him back on the grass beneath the cryptic caption: “Only God and I Know...”
Arteta is thrilled with the options at his disposal. “In every position now, we have a different quality, a lot of players that can play in various positions as well with a lot of versatility, bringing different kinds of qualities and threats to the team,” the Arsenal boss beamed.
“So, we're going to manage that in the best possible way to maintain everybody with the right cohesion, hunger and the fact that at any moment we can change the puzzle and make it very difficult for the opposition.”