Milan vs. Man Utd—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

All eyes will be on the touchline as Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan goes up against Manchester United on Saturday.

The outspoken Portuguese boss notably spent 14 disastrous months at Old Trafford before he was unceremoniously sacked in January. Amorim’s reign was defined by brutal honesty, destructively stubborn tactics and plenty of ill-will directed at some of United’s most beloved players.

Both Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo saw themselves sidelined under Amorim and on the brink of leaving their boyhood clubs. However, the pair managed to outlast the head coach and find themselves in the United squad which is going up against his Rossoneri.

Live Match Tracker

Match Momentum

Match Stats

Match Summary