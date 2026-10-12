MLS Goals of the Week: More Magic From Messi, Holse Fires in St. Louis

Matchday 29 saw the 2026 MLS season back in full swing as international stars returned to the fold.

There was no shortage of excitement over the weekend, with the Vancouver Whitecaps becoming the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoffs spot and a whole host of comeback victories as Decision Day looms.

Lionel Messi continued his attacking dominance, scoring a brace on Saturday to lift Inter Miami to a dominant 4–0 victory. His latter finish was a vintage, must-see Messi effort.

Meanwhile, St. Louis City’s Carlo Holse had a dazzling performance on Sunday. The winger scored three goals in the span of just 21 minutes, the second-fastest hat trick in MLS history. Thanks to Holse, St. Louis thumped LA Galaxy 6–2 with a whopping five goals in the first half alone. The team is now on a 20-match unbeaten streak, tying the league record.

Here are the top five goals from the weekend.

5. The Hat Trick Moment

CARLO HOLSE BAGS HAT TRICK 21 MINUTES INTO THE GAME! 🤯🎩@stlCITYsc fans erupt at Energizer Park. pic.twitter.com/KSZvy9JutX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 11, 2026

After scoring in the second and seventh minutes of the game, Holse solidified his hat trick just 14 minutes later.

The 27-year-old attacker settled a launched ball with his chest, before outmuscling Galaxy defender Justin Haak to get the shot off. It signified Holse’s most emphatic display in MLS, and after transfrering to the league in mid-August, he is now up to six goals.

4. The 15-Second Response

END TO END FOR @OrlandoCitySC and they've surely won it! 🫨



Maxime Crépeau save ➡️ Iván Angulo's finish at the end of a beautifully-worked play! pic.twitter.com/FNxTM4YJ4I — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 11, 2026

The Columbus Crew thought it was about to take a last-gasp lead in the 88th minute, yet just 15 seconds later, Orlando City had reversed fate.

Making the most of Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau’s save, the Lions quickly regained possession and sprinted up the pitch into the final third. A quick give-and-go with Martín Ojeda set up Iván Angulo beautifully in front of the goal mouth for a first-time finish. Orlando walked away with the 3–2 win, leaving the Crew shaking their heads in disbelief.

3. The Sliding Finish

Kelvin Yeboah gets his 15th of the season!



Big response from the Loons to start the second half. 💪



📺 Apple TV: https://t.co/4PjpANnTy3 pic.twitter.com/QnmX7hrEjp — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 11, 2026

It was a willful goal from Minnesota United’s Kelvin Yeboah, who slid into the back post to meet a launched ball from teammate Morris Duggan. His highlight-reel finish equalized the match early in the second half. Another goal from each side would mean the game remained level by the final whistle.

Minnesota will have wanted the win, but it will take the integral point, its first in six games. Yeboah is now up to 15 goals this season.

2. Vintage Lionel Messi

Messi magic 🪄



Two goals for the World Cup Champion. pic.twitter.com/PMA1l5tyZk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 11, 2026

In his first outing since his tearful international retirement ceremony with Argentina last week, Messi proved, once again, that he is far from retirement form.

Messi scored twice against DC United, the latter of which saw him skirt three players at the top of the box with his savvy dribbling skill. The emphatic victory was a much-needed confidence boost as it was Inter Miami’s first league win since August.

The Argentine legend is now up to 23 goals this season, increasing his distance in the lead of the thrilling Golden Boot race. FC Dallas’s Petar Musa has the second-most goals with 19.

1. ‘Zlatan Ibrahimovic-Like’ Execution

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic-like finish!" 👀



Brandon Vázquez halves the deficit and gets some momentum going for @AustinFC! 💪 pic.twitter.com/lo6OpLn2qr — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 11, 2026

Nothing was going to stop Austin FC’s Brandon Vázquez from finding the back of the net. Not even high pressure from Nashville defenders, an elbow to the back or the fact that he is still reaching full strength post-ACL tear.

The striker brilliantly settled a floated ball with his chest, before acrobatically reaching his right leg around Nashville defender Daniel Lovitz to fire the ball into the net, all while twirling to the ground in the opposite direction.

Although Austin ended up losing 4–1 to almighty Nashville, it was nevertheless a brilliant Zlatan Ibrahimović-esque goal.

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