Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Argentina in Poetic, Emotional, Fairytale Last Dance

In an incredibly emotional night, Lionel Messi played his final game with the Argentina national team. After more than 20 years donning the Albiceleste, Messi closed the book on his international career and Argentina’s most successful era.

“I promise you that if it was up to me I’d be here my entire life. Because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing that can happen to anyone.” Lionel Messi

Argentina defeated Benin 3–0 on Tuesday night in Lionel Messi’s final appearance with La Albiceleste, with him assisting the first two and then scoring the third.

What transpired during the 90 minutes was as expected. The night as a whole, though, was nothing short of a fairytale.

Last Three Goal Involvements to Savor Forever

Lionel Messi scored in his last ever appearance for Argentina. | Getty Images

Benin ended up being a much more capable foe than originally thought, perhaps because the African side went against its public game-plan and decided to mark Messi after all. But after a relatively quiet first half in which Messi was still wiping tears, Argentina took over the final 45 minutes.

La Albiceleste opened the scoring in poetic fashion. Messi floated a corner that was volleyed home by none other than the longest-serving teammate of his international career: Nicolás Otamendi. On a night where the legendary center back also bid farewell to La Albiceleste, his final kick of the ball was a goal assisted by Messi.

Then came the passing of the torch. Argentina’s second of the night was also assisted by Messi, but it was a simply wonderful curling strike from the player many expect to become his heir: Nico Paz. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder scored a goal straight out of Messi’s catalogue, highlighting why may consider him Argentina’s next great No. 10.

But Messi needed his goal, and when Agustín Giay was taken down inside the penalty area, the whole world knew what was coming. Messi stepped up and fired a powerful shot into the top corner to score his 126th and final goal for Argentina.

Three memorable goal involvements in his last Argentina appearance that will be remembered forever. And, if it wasn’t enough, he also created the most chances (four), had the most touches in the opposition’s box (12) and the most shots (nine).

Lionel Messi: ‘Playing For Argentina Is the Most Beautiful Thing’

Lionel Messi could barely keep it together when he delivered his final speech as Argentina’s captain. | Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images

What he produced on the pitch was characteristically sensational. But once the final whistle blew, the entire Monumental braced itself for Messi’s farewell speech. After a drone show depicting Messi’s best moments with Argentina illuminated the night sky and a special musical performance, Messi took the microphone and addressed an entire nation.

“It’s difficult to say something today,” Messi started. “There’s too many emotions, a lot of things crossing my mind. The first thing I think about is my father. There’s nothing for me to do but say ‘Thank you,’ as I said in my retirement letter.

“It was a massive honor to defend this shirt for more than 20 years. Even during the worst moments we went through, I never stopped fighting, of giving it my all and being here always. Not coming here anymore will be very painful. I promise you that if it was up to me, I’d be here my entire life. Because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing that can happen to anyone.

“Even though I wish I could stay here for the rest of my life, I feel like this is the moment.”

Messi went on to speak on the toll the 2026 World Cup took on him, while also rejecting any conspiracy theories of the team’s poor performance in the final against Spain.

Messi continued: “I want to thank my teammates for the time I shared with this group. They made me fulfill a childhood dream, winning the World Cup, the Copa América, the Finalissima, champions of everything we played for.”

“I’m going to miss playing here so much,” he added. “I had the luck to go all over the country, and I always received so much love. I’m very thankful for what I got to live.”

An Entire Nation in Tears in ‘Saddest Day’ of Messi’s Career

Lionel Messi was in tear at various points of the night. | Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images

Tears streamed down Messi’s face on the way to the stadium, during the national anthem, during the drone show and then in his speech. He wasn’t alone, Lionel Scaloni cried during the anthem, and thousands in attendance were sobbing once the game ended. As Messi continued speaking, Franco Mastantuono, Enzo Fernández, Cristian Romero where among the sobbing Argentina players.

“Today, here again, I surely it’s time for me to live the saddest day of my career,” Messi said after remembering the celebration after the 2022 World Cup at the Monumental. “Because it’s when I say goodbye to the national team and all of you.”

“I’m going to miss defending the colors of the national team, but now I’m going to be on that side, with all of you, supporting these guys in whatever comes. Always together.”

An emotional Messi stated that the entire nation must stick together to support La Albiceleste in the hard times that will surely come in the future. Because it’s in the moments of adversity that, as he experienced, the group grows stronger.

“The truth is I’m speaking more than ever,” Messi continued, reaching the end of his speech. “I don’t want to go, I don’t want to leave the pitch. I just want to tell you that I love you, I will miss you and that I’m thankful to God for being Argentinian.

“I’m proud of being Argentinian and to have fulfilled my dreams with all of you. Thank you very much, I love you.

Walking with his wife and three kids, Messi took one final lap of the stadium as the 85,000-plus in attendance at the Monumental sang: “Messi no se va [Messi isn‘t leaving]! Messi no se va!”

Messi may have left the pitch for the final time in his Argentina career, but what he did in his last dance and throughout the entirety of his career will be present in the heart of Argentinians and soccer fans forever.