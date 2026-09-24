‘Man’s Game’—MLS Manager Fired for Sexist Remarks to Female Referee

Major League soccer manager Federico Higuaín has been fired by the Columbus Crew for telling a female referee, “Don’t forget, this is a man’s game.”

Higuaín, the brother of former Real Madrid and Argentina striker Gonzalo, was sent off during an MLS NEXT PRO match last month when he refused to let go of the referee’s hand. He then uttered the aforementioned sexist statement at the official before he was sent packing.

The league only hit Higuaín, who served as Columbus Crew’s reserve team manager, with a two-game ban. The lax punishment prompted widespread backlash, led by the Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA).

Columbus Crew then cut ties with Higuaín. “We determined it’s in the best interest of our Club, players and support staff to dismiss Federico Higuaín from his responsibilities,” said Crew general manager Issa Tall in a club statement.

“After conversations this week and further assessing the past month, our Club’s standards of what’s expected from a leader for one of our teams have not been met.”

Higuaín spent much of his playing career in MLS, representing the Crew for seven years before he had brief stints with D.C. United and Inter Miami. The Argentine then became a reserve team manager with the Herons before reuniting with the Crew in January 2025.

The PSRA’s Statement Demands More From MLS

Federico Higuaín has yet to issue a public apology to the referee. | Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

MLS came under fire for ignoring policies in place by U.S. Soccer, as highlighted by the PSRA, when handing out Higuaín’s punishment. The PSRA spelled out its grievances in an unwavering, pointed statement.

“A male head coach committed two deliberate acts of physical abuse and sexism against a female official—squeezing her hand and refusing to let go after being told to stop three times,” the PSRA wrote.

“This physical intimidation was compounded by a demeaning, sexist remark to the official: ‘Don’t forget, this is a man’s game.’

“Women make every level of this game better. They should not have to endure intimidation or degrading comments to prove it. Our female officials have proven their excellence on the world stage. They deserve the same respect, dignity and safe working environment as every other official.

“US Soccer policy states a ‘forceful grab’ like this requires a minimum three-game suspension. Acts of discrimination also require a minimum three-game suspension. The league’s response falls drastically short of the right message to the participants, the referees and the public. It needs to be re-evaluated.”

Higuaín Showed ‘Lack of Accountability’

Federico Higuaín lost the backing of Columbus. | Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

It’s worth nothing the Crew did not decide to fire Higuaín until after the PSRA’s takedown. Initially, the club released the following statement:

“The Crew actively collaborated with MLS NEXT Pro throughout the review process and fully accepted the additional discipline issued in accordance with league policies. We condemn any action or notion that contradicts our mission of uniting and uplifting all communities and genders through the global game.”

Yet ESPN report internally, Columbus were not “satisfied” with Higuaín’s response to the incident. The 41-year-old showed a “lack of contrition” and refused to publicly apologize to the female referee.

There was also a general “lack of accountability” on his part, prompting the club to ultimately part ways with Higuaín.