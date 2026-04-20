MLS Power Rankings: Timo Werner’s San Jose Dominate as LAFC Continue Slide in Matchday 8

When clubs reach halftime in next week’s MLS matches, the first quarter of the season will officially be in the books, and it’s only taken eight weeks to see who the true contenders may be.

The latest round of MLS saw Thomas Müller lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a dominant 3–0 win over Sporting Kansas City, Lionel Messi harness his superpowers to push Inter Miami to a 3–2 win over the Colorado Rapids and the San Jose Earthquakes stun LAFC with a 4–1 win to close out action on Sunday.

Outside of league action, MLS teams were busy as well. Nashville SC made history, becoming the first MLS club to win at Estadio Azteca, eliminating Club América and advancing to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, a stage LAFC also advanced to with a win over Cruz Azul.

With Matchday 8 all wrapped up, here’s how the teams stack up in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated’s MLS Power Rankings.

MLS Power Rankings Matchday 8: Clubs 30–11

30. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 30)

29. Atlanta United (Previous: 28)

28. Philadelphia Union (Previous: 27)

27. CF Montréal (Previous: 29)

26. Orlando City (Previous: 24)

25. D.C. United (Previous: 25)

24. St. Louis CITY SC (Previous: 23)

23. New England Revolution (Previous: 26)

22. Portland Timbers (Previous: 20)

21. Austin FC (Previous: 22)

20. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 21)

19. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 19)

18. Toronto FC (Previous: 18)

17. LA Galaxy (Previous: 17)

16. Columbus Crew (Previous: 15)

15. FC Dallas (Previous: 14)

14. Minnesota United (Previous: 16)

13. Red Bull New York (Previous: 10)

12. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 13)

11. San Diego FC (Previous: 9)

10. Charlotte FC 🆙 (Previous: 12)

Wilfried Zaha had a strong showing in Charlotte FC’s win over New York City FC. | Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Charlotte FC have had few standout moments from Wilfried Zaha this season, often needing to rely on one of Pep Biel, Idan Toklomati or Ashley Westwood for the successes they have enjoyed so far. On Saturday, they finally got the type of game that they signed Zaha for, with the Ivory Coast international stepping up to skip through NYCFC’s midfield for Toklomati’s opening goal, before making a slicing pass in the buildup for Kerwin Vargas’s second, proving Charlotte the eventual winner.



Manager Dean Smith had clearly noted Zaha’s struggles. He altered his system to better harness the Premier League veteran’s abilities, lining him up as a secondary central attacking midfielder alongside Biel, instead of a pure winger—and it worked.



Will that tactic be one that Charlotte sticks with? More pertinently, is it the type of playing style that the often demanding Zaha can adapt to? If so, things should be looking up for The Crown, even as Zaha’s contract creeps closer to its end.

9. New York City FC 📉 (Previous: 8)

NICOOO PULLS ONE BACK WITH A BELTER 🚀 pic.twitter.com/KwWaTMBosp — New York City FC (@newyorkcityfc) April 19, 2026

We’ll be seeing more of Nicolás Fernández's stellar strike from this weekend’s 2–1 loss to Charlotte FC in Goal of the Year voting at the end of the season. Yet, it was another week and another worrying performance for an NYCFC side now riding a four-match winless streak, with only one of those results a draw.



Still, it was a marked improvement on last week’s loss to Vancouver. This NYCFC effort saw them pepper Charlotte’s Kristijan Kahlina with seven shots on target, and out wide, each of Hannes Wolf and Agustín Ojeda offered threatening moments.



The biggest issue for Pascal Jansen’s side right now is the lack of central attacking depth outside of Fernández and 39-year-old Maxi Moralez. The pair can provide special moments and are reliable creators, but it's going to take one more scoring-focused piece to put this team into the upper echelon of MLS.

8. Real Salt Lake 🆙 (Previous: 11)

Diego Luna is back at his best with Real Salt Lake. | Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Real Salt Lake is very quickly becoming a must-watch team in the Western Conference, and this week’s 4–2 win over San Diego FC was the latest chapter in that project.



Recently back from injury, Diego Luna had a shining day with a goal off an aggressive press against San Diego backstop Duran Ferree and two assists, as he begins to play himself back into contention for the USMNT World Cup squad.



Yet, the play of Sergi Solans might have been the bigger story. A gem from the MLS SuperDraft in 2025, Solans scored a brace and added an assist in the performance, amassing four shots on target and creating a trio of chances in the best showing of his professional career.



Under the tutelage of Pablo Mastroeni and with the return of Luna buoyed by new form from Solans and Zavier Gozo, the sky seems to be the limit with this RSL side, now up to 16 points in seven games. Next up, they get a chance to test themselves against an Inter Miami side that has been more reliant on Lionel Messi than ever before.

7. Chicago Fire 🤝 (Previous: 7)

Hugo Cuypers returned to his best form for Chicago Fire this weekend. | Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Chicago Fire had plenty of chances to secure what would have been a rather dominant victory against FC Cincinnati, but struggled in moments demanding a clinical touch, eventually settling for a 3–3 draw on Dje D’Avilla’s late own goal.



Getting Hugo Cuypers back into the lineup for the first time since March 21 made a massive difference in how manager Gregg Berhalter’s side is able to attack, even with winger Jonathan Bamba unavailable for selection. With Cuypers—who scored a brace—the Fire were dominant in central areas, and were able to take advantage of Cincinnati’s three-man defensive unit.



At the same time, the switch to a 4-4-2 allowed Cuypers to begin forming a cohesive attacking unit with offseason signing Robin Lod, while the winger duo of Philip Zinckernagel and Maren Haile-Selassie had space to attack up the flanks, with the backline drawn into narrow positions.



With the potential of reintegrating Bamba back into the team soon, the Fire looks ahead to next Saturday against Sporting Kansas City, a team that was outshot 25-2 this weekend and boasts a measly -13 goal differential.

6. Inter Miami 📉 (Previous: 5)

Lionel Messi scored two goals and was key in a third as Inter Miami defeated the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. | Jamie Schwaberow/MLS/Getty Images

It was a massive week for Inter Miami, parting ways with now former manager Javier Mascherano and beginning the Guillermo Hoyos era, as the now ex-sporting director stepped onto the touchline for the 3–2 win over the Colorado Rapids in front of the largest crowd Miami has seen in MLS play.



While the win snapped Miami’s winless skid, it caused some worries as well, as they needed to rely on Messi’s brace and a creative moment to pick up the victory in an otherwise damning performance.



Outside of Messi’s moments in attack, it was midfield breakdowns, positional errors and defensive mishaps that highlighted this game for the reigning MLS Cup champions. Colorado’s Rafael Navarro dribbled through the entire team before side-stepping center back Micael for a goal, and the second marker from Darren Yapi came on a direct over-the-top ball with both Micael and Maxi Falcón struggling to recover from mistaken positions.



Add in the factor that the team needed to weather late pressure after Yannick Bright picked up a red card for derogatory language, and this victory caused more concerns than positives. Yes, it helps in the standings — but where would this Miami side be without Messi to save them? They’ll get a good test against Real Salt Lake this week.

5. Seattle Sounders 🆙 (Previous: 6)

Cristian Roldan off the corner AGAIN! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ox5ji9f5uU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 19, 2026

Cristian Roldan really wants to be on the USMNT this summer and took strides towards that possibility with a brace in a dominant 4–1 win over St. Louis CITY SC. At the same time, much of this victory came down to set pieces, which sparked the 2–0 lead, before the Rave Green ushered in the further onslaught.



Aside from Roldan’s brace and the two assists, the match highlighted Snyder Brunnell’s potential, with the 19-year-old active up and down the right wing throughout the night and making six passes into the final third while overlapping with Roldan and right back Kalani Rienzi.



Under manager Brian Schmetzer, the Sounders have never reached their peak early in the season. At this point, sitting on 16 points in seven games, it’s clear that there is a defined absence of what the 2026 Sounders could be, but expect them to heat up throughout the summer and into the fall as they get up to speed.

4. LAFC 📉 (Previous: 2)

Son Heung-min’s LAFC suffered a titanic loss to the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday. | Luiza Moraes/MLS/Getty Images

Where’d the vibes go?



LAFC suffered its first loss by more than two goals since March 2025 on Sunday, falling 4–1 to California rivals, the San Jose Earthquakes, for a second defeat in as many MLS games. Suddenly, the team that didn’t allow a goal through six matches has lost twice and has conceded six goals across 180 minutes.



Yet, this weekend’s loss was more worrying than the 2–1 defeat to the Portland Timbers on Matchday 7. Playing at home against the Earthquakes, manager Marc Dos Santos started each of Denis Bouanga, Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris in a full-strength effort, but they were still overwhelmed in every aspect of the game—and Ryan Porteous’s own goal was only salt in the wound.



The week wasn’t a total loss, though. LAFC did manage to oust Liga MX’s Cruz Azul from the Concacaf Champions Cup with a 1–1 draw and is now focusing on a semifinal first leg against Deportivo Toluca on April 29, which was clearly the team’s mindset in league play.



Now down to third in the Western Conference, it will be vital for LAFC to return to winning ways when they take on the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, hoping not to make these results a habit as a club accustomed to victories.

3. San Jose Earthquakes 🆙 (Previous: 4)

Timo Werner scored his first MLS goal against LAFC. | Luiza Moraes/MLS/Getty Images

Bruce Arena, take a bow. Then take another.



The winningest coach in MLS history, Bruce Arena, has coached many an MLS Cup contender and helped usher in some of the best talents across MLS through his time with the LA Galaxy, New England Revolution and D.C. United. Yet, at 74 years old, he might be writing his best chapter now with the Earthquakes, who sit second in MLS on 18 points through eight matches, boasting a 7-1-0 record. Among those seven wins? A victory against Vancouver, the lone team in front of them on goal differential.



Timo Werner scored his first MLS goal in a dominant performance in Los Angeles, Ousseni Bouda continued his standout form with his third and fourth goals of the season, all while Niko Tsakiris and Beau Leroux continued to stand out as young U.S. stars in midfield.



San Jose boasts two MLS Cups and a pair of Supporters’ Shields, and Bruce Arena has five MLS Cup titles himself, yet both might be having their best moments of all time at the start of the 2026 season. Next up? A chance to build more momentum against Austin FC.

2. Nashville SC 🆙 (Previous: 3)

Nashville breakaway! 💨



Shak Mohammed secures his first MLS goal. pic.twitter.com/cIIav8e7gW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 19, 2026

Nashville SC had no issues cruising past Atlanta United this weekend, dominating from start to finish in a 2–0 victory at Mercedes-Benz Arena. It came as a sweet end to a historic week as well, having eliminated Liga MX’s Club América from the Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday.



While Concacaf Champions Cup remains the club’s priority early in the season, this weekend saw a largely first-choice lineup control the run of play against Atlanta. Still without talismanic striker Sam Surridge, due to a muscle injury, the Coyotes leaned on Hany Mukhtar’s creativity and a standout moment in the buildup from Cristian Espinoza as well.



The best moment of the weekend came late in the match as well, when 22-year-old Shak Mohammed scored off a first-touch, side-footed finish. He instantly broke into tears and an emotional embrace with Mukhtar, who had laid the perfect pass for Mohammed’s first career MLS goal.



Nashville SC is keeping things simple right now, and the wins are flowing: they sit atop the Eastern Conference on 19 points through eight games, with a chance to continue their stellar run when they face Charlotte FC next weekend.

1. Vancouver Whitecaps 🤝 (Previous: 1)

The Vancouver Whitecaps are leading the Supporters’ Shield table amid relocation concerns. | Vancouver Whitecaps

There’s nothing stopping the Vancouver Whitecaps right now, and a Friday night 3–0 win over Sporting Kansas City is one that actually flatters their opponents, considering the 2025 MLS Cup finalists outshot their Western Conference foes 25-2.



While Vancouver never looked concerned in this match, the big storyline was the continued impressive form of new signing Bruno Caicedo, whose electrifying dribbling skills are bringing fans to their feet at BC Place. In his first MLS start, he used his speed to slide and keep a ball in play before sending a pinpoint cross to Thomas Müller, who fired home his fourth goal of the season.



Moments later, Caicedo exploited space, challenged a defender one-on-one and finished a perfectly placed side-footed shot through a narrow shooting lane past his defender and goalkeeper John Pulskamp. With his skill set, combined with Müller’s clinical edge, the Whitecaps are now the second team in MLS history to score at least 22 goals within the first eight games of a season and the first since LA Galaxy scored 26 in 1998.



Nothing about the win over Kansas City was surprising, but Vancouver did what they needed to against the opponent in front of them. Next week, they’re up against a stronger Colorado Rapids side, where they hope to remain atop the Supporters’ Shield standings.

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