MLS Predictions: El Trafico, Tense Playoff Pushes Headline Matchday 32

It’s down to the wire. For most MLS teams, the 30-game mark is in the rearview mirror, and just four regular season matches remain in the rush toward the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs.

This weekend’s Matchday 32 slate follows the U.S. Open Cup and Canadian Championship finals and could see another trophy awarded, with Nashville SC expected to lift the Supporters’ Shield against last-place CF Montréal.

While some teams prioritize staying healthy, others battle for playoff spots or seeding. Some are simply playing out the string. It’s a mixed bag of what to expect this weekend, headlined by Sunday night’s highly-anticipated El Tráfico.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into how it all may play out.

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CF Montréal vs. Nashville SC

Sam Surridge (left) and Hany Mukhtar (right) hope to lead Nashville SC to the Supporters' Shield in Montréal. | Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

Nashville SC are on the verge of winning the Supporters’ Shield, expected to hoist the hardware against CF Montreal this weekend on the road.

While last week’s draw against the San Jose Earthquakes wasn’t the crowning moment they hoped for, a win over a Montreal side that sits last in the Eastern Conference and just played out a grueling Canadian Championship final midweek (losing on penalty kicks) should be straightforward and keep the Coyotes on track to break Inter Miami’s single-season points record (74).

Score Prediction: CF Montreal 0–4 Nashville SC

Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC

Djordje Mihailovic hopes Toronto FC can rise above the MLS Cup playoff line this weekend. | Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

Is this the most important game of the season in the Eastern Conference playoff race? It might well be. No. 10-ranked Toronto FC sit tied on points with No. 9 Red Bull New York and just one win back of No. 8 FC Cincinnati, yet are one spot out of the playoffs cutoff. No. 11 Columbus Crew, meanwhile, are just one point shy of Toronto, after winning last week’s Hell is Real Derby against Cincinnati.

Columbus will be itching for a win, after suffering a devastating loss in penalty kicks to St. Louis CITY in the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Toronto are going in the right direction these days. A draw seems more likely—potential doom for both sides.

Score Prediction: Toronto FC 1–1 Columbus Crew

Red Bull New York vs. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi hopes to push Inter Miami past Red Bull New York this weekend. | Brett Davis/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT

Inter Miami are back in form. They’ve won three games in a row. Lionel Messi scored a brace, including one of his most skilled goals yet, in last week’s win over Atlanta United, and he's well ahead of the pack in the MLS Golden Boot race, while also being favored for the league’s MVP honor. Red Bull New York desperately need a win to make the playoffs, but won’t get it despite playing at home.

Score Prediction: Red Bull New York 0–3 Inter Miami

Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire

Robert Lewandowski could net several goals against a leaky Atlanta United defense this weekend. | Harry Figiel/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Can the Chicago Fire get back to the success they found midseason? They’ll need more from Robert Lewandowski down the stretch to be in a top-four spot heading into the playoffs, and the Polish attacker will look to build on six goals in 12 games against a leaky Atlanta United backline.

Score Prediction: Atlanta United 1–3 Chicago Fire

D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati

Kévin Denkey remains a key attacking player for FC Cincinnati. | Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Cincinnati ran away with a 2–1 victory in this match-up on Wednesday, but D.C. United will be fighting for a different fate when they welcome them to Audi Field. Despite sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, a playoff spot is anything but out of the question. Meanwhile, Cincinnati likely need a victory to stay above the cutoff line.

Score Prediction: D.C. United 2–1 FC Cincinnati

Orlando City vs. New York City FC

It has been a dream start in MLS for Antoine Griezmann. | Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Orlando City are in peak form and thriving under interim manager Martín Pearlman, with Martín Ojeda’s Puskás-worthy goal last week in a win over D.C. United, on a night when Antoine Griezmann also scored two goals and had an assist. New York City FC are desperate for a win to stay in postseason contention, but will likely fall short at Inter.co Stadium.

Score Prediction: Orlando City 3–0 New York City FC

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution

Cavan Sullivan has the Philadelphia Union in impeccable form. | Isaiah Vazquez/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Cavan Sullivan and Milan Iloski lead the Philadelphia Union into a pivotal clash against the highly talented New England Revolution. For Sullivan, it’s his first game since earning the top spot in the league’s annual 22 Under 22 rankings. He has played a key role in his side’s 15-game undefeated run. The Revs won’t be an easy challenge, but expect a Union win, which would likely place Ryan Richter’s side in the top four of the conference by the weekend’s end.

Score Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1–0 New England Revolution

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Preston Judd’s career-best season could push the San Jose Earthquakes into MLS Cup contention. | Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The battle of the No. 3 and No. 4 teams in the Western Conference. FC Dallas still has aspirations of taking over St. Louis CITY SC and the Vancouver Whitecaps atop the West, while the Earthquakes hope to translate their good fortunes in last week’s 1–1 draw with Nashville into a solid top-four seed. Both teams should be going for it with immense attacking talent, but ultimately cancel each other out.

Score Prediction: FC Dallas 2–2 San Jose Earthquakes

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United

Guilherme is a frontrunner for the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award. | Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The Houston Dynamo clinched a playoff spot last weekend, but they face a revived Minnesota United, who pulled off a shocking upset against the red-hot St. Louis CITY SC last weekend. The Loons have an in-form Marcus Caldeira, and his seven goals in 12 games have them back in postseason contention. They’ll find victory in Houston.

Score Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2–3 Minnesota United

Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC

André Luiz scored his first goal for Sporting Kansas City in a win over LAFC. | Sporting Kansas City

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The most anticipated matchup! Well, not really. A battle of the two worst teams in the Western Confernce with very little on the line. Of course, that should mean a wild game that could be the weekend’s most entertaining.

Score Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 4–4 Austin FC

Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Andrés Cubas remains the most important piece in Vancouver's midfield. | Griffin C. Hooper/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

The Vancouver Whitecaps have a four-point buffer atop the Western Conference after last week’s win over Austin FC and are clearly resting Thomas Müller in anticipation of a lengthy MLS Cup playoff run. The 2025 Western Conference champions wrap up a six-game road swing against the Colorado Rapids, and they’ll do so with a victory.

Score Prediction: Colorado Rapids 0–2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis CITY SC

St. Louis CITY SC couldn't extend their unbeaten run last week against Minnesota United. | David Berding/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

Morale will be sky-high for St. Louis CITY SC, who defeated Columbus in the U.S. Open Cup final midweek for the club’s first-ever trophy. They are right back to MLS action on the road against a physically demanding Real Salt Lake side. It won’t be easy, but they’ll get the job done, especially with Rafael Navarro fully rested, as he was ineligible for the U.S. Open Cup final.

Score Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1–3 St. Louis CITY SC

Portland Timbers vs. Charlotte FC

David Da Costa will look to keep the Portland Timbers in contention for the MLS Cup playoffs. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

Two teams desperate for different reasons. The Portland Timbers need a win in front of the home fans to stay in the playoff race, while the visiting Charlotte FC are brimming with confidence after last week’s 2–2 draw with Philadelphia and are in contention for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference.

Score Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–1 Charlotte FC

Seattle Sounders vs. San Diego FC

Cristian Roldan and the Seattle Sounders are heavy favorites against San Diego FC. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The turnaround from the midsummer slump for the Seattle Sounders has been outstanding, despite the continued injuries to manager Brian Schmetzer’s roster. Their current boost in energy, compared to San Diego’s, should allow them to cruise to victory.

Score Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2–0 San Diego FC

LAFC vs. L.A. Galaxy

Will Son Heung-min be able to improve ahead of the MLS Cup playoffs? | Luiza Moraes/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Oct. 25

: Sunday, Oct. 25 Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

El Tráfico headlines the weekend. LAFC need the morale boost, having won just twice in the last 14 games. Will they get it? A tough L.A. Galaxy side stands in their way, with the revived six-time MLS Cup champions well inside the playoff picture and within six points of their crosstown foes.

Score Prediction: LAFC 2–1 L.A. Galaxy

MLS Predictions: Matchday 32

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, Oct. 24 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT CF Montréal vs. Nashville SC 0–4 Saturday, Oct. 24 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC 1–1 Saturday, Oct. 24 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT Red Bull New York vs. Inter Miami 0–3 Saturday, Oct. 24 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire 1–3 Saturday, Oct. 24 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT D.C. United V FC Cincinnati 2–1 Saturday, Oct. 24 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Orlando City vs. New York City FC 3–0 Saturday, Oct. 24 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution 1–0 Saturday, Oct. 24 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes 2–2 Saturday, Oct. 24 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United 2–3 Saturday, Oct. 24 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC 4–4 Saturday, Oct. 24 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 0–2 Saturday, Oct. 24 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis CITY SC 1–3 Saturday, Oct. 24 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Portland Timbers vs. Charlotte FC 1–1 Saturday, Oct. 24 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Seattle Sounders vs. San Diego FC 2–0 Sunday, Oct. 25 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT LAFC vs. L.A. Galaxy 2–1