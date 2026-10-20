USMNT Star Cavan Sullivan Makes More History With Major MLS Award

Cavan Sullivan continues to rack up awards. Amid his incredible breakout season with the Philadelphia Union, the teenage winger has earned the top spot on Major League Soccer’s annual 22 Under 22 list, adding yet another honor to his early career.

The list is organized by MLS and surveys an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, broadcasters and select media, including Sports Illustrated.

At 17 years and 22 days old, Sullivan becomes the youngest player ever to earn the No. 1 ranking. Racking up seven goals and 13 assists in just 20 starts, he has successfully established himself as one of the most dangerous attackers in the league.

Sullivan’s success in MLS has drawn massive attention worldwide and reached new heights when he earned his first call-up to manager Mauricio Pochettino’s U.S. men’s national team for a series of four friendlies this fall.

He immediately proved himself on the world stage, starting two matches for the Stars and Stripes, including the clash with bitter rival Mexico. It was during that affair that Sullivan became the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history, producing an impressive strike to guide the Americans to a dominant 3–0 win. The USMNT concluded the window with a perfect four-win record, due in no small part to Sullivan’s attacking contributions. He gave Pochettino plenty of reasons to consider him for November’s Concacaf Nations League competition.

Among the players named to MLS’s 22 Under 22 list, Sullivan is one of 12 with international experience, joined by seven USMNT-capped talents as well as Chicago Fire center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who played for South Africa at the 2026 World Cup this summer.

Sullivan Outshines Alphonso Davies

Cavan Sullivan is the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Sullivan surpasses Bayern Munich and Canada superstar Alphonso Davies, who became the youngest player to win the top spot in MLS’s 22 Under 22 back in 2018 at just 17 years and 355 days old, while playing for the Vancouver Whitecaps. At the same time, Sullivan becomes the second Union player to win it, following Leeds United and USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who earned the honor in 2020.

While Sullivan made his MLS debut in 2024, beating out Freddy Adu as the league’s youngest debutant at just 14 years, 293 days, he only began enjoying regular playing time this summer, when interim manager Ryan Richter took over for Bradley Carnell, who had been hesitant to play the youngster.

Under Richter, Sullivan has become a consistent starter and a core piece of the Union’s dominant resurgence. After starting the season winless and at the bottom of the league, the Union are currently enjoying a 15-game undefeated streak, making them a bona fide MLS Cup contender in an exceptionally competitive Eastern Conference.

In the last six regular season matches alone, Sullivan racked up three goals and seven assists. He was named the MLS Player of the Month for September, beating out the likes of Lionel Messi and becoming the youngest player to ever earn the honor. He also recently broke the record for themost goal contributions by a teenager in a single MLS season (21).

USMNT Talents Headline Rankings

Julian Hall (left) and Adri Mehmeti (right) cracked the top three of the rankings, fresh off their first USMNT camp alongside Cavan Sullivan. | Ira L. Black/MLS/Getty Images

Sullivan topping the coveted MLS list might have been expected, but seven fellow USMNT-capped players also made the cut.

Finishing second was Red Bull New York’s Julian Hall, who scored three goals in his first four USMNT appearances this fall. He has 11 goals and three assists in 29 MLS matches this season. His USMNT and Red Bull teammate, midfielder Adri Mehmeti, ranked third with over 2,200 minutes logged for manager Michael Bradley’s side.

Among the other recent USMNT call-ups was Orlando City’s Justin Ellis, who has a goal and 11 assists this season and has enjoyed a rapid ascent alongside French legend Antoine Griezmann. The 19-year-old ranked fifth, while also recently winning his own major MLS award. Meanwhile, speedy New England Revolution fullback Peyton Miller, who shined on the USMNT’s left flank last month, finished sixth in voting.

Towering 6'7" Union center back Neil Pierre earned seventh-place honors, after establishing himself as one of the USMNT’s best defensive prospects. New England’s Brooklyn Raines and Philadelphia’s Frankie Westfield also cracked the rankings, earning 10th and 11th respectively.

MLS 22 Under 22: Full List

Rank Player Club Age 1. Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union 17 2. Julian Hall Red Bull New York 18 3. Adri Mehmeti Red Bull New York 17 4. Mbekezeli

Mbokazi Chicago Fire 21 5. Justin Ellis Orlando City 19 6. Peyton Miller New England Revolution 18 7. Neil Pierre Philadelphia Union 19 8. Niko Tsakiris San Jose Earthquakes 21 9. Manu Duah San Diego FC 21 10. Brooklyn

Raines New England Revolution 21 11. Frankie

Westfield Philadelphia Union 20 12. Ronald Donkor Red Bull New York 21 13. Taha Habroune Columbus Crew 20 14. Mateo Silvetti Inter Miami 20 15. Bruno Caicedo Vancouver Whitecaps 21 16. Owen Wolff Sporting Kansas City 21 17. Reed Baker-

Whiting Nashville SC 21 18. Cooper

Sanchez Atlanta United 18 19. Ervin Torres Austin FC 18 20. Jude Terry LAFC 18 21. Matthew

Corcoran Nashville SC 20 22 Kaick Ferreira FC Dallas 20