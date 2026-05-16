MLS Predictions: Hudson River Derby Headlines Matchday 14

There are just two weekends to go until MLS hits the pause button and sees many of its players take to their national teams for the 2026 World Cup.

After a busy, record-breaking midweek slate that saw 58 goals for the highest scoring matchday in league history, this weekend’s round of action promises to bring some thrilling contests as well.

Headlined by the first regular season Hudson River Derby of 2026 and a race atop the Western Conference, the two days of games provide some must-watch soccer, with 12 matches on Saturday and three on Sunday.

Here’s what Sports Illustrated predicts for the 14th matchday of MLS in 2026.

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CF Montréal vs. Chicago Fire

Matty Longstaff and CF Montréal are enjoying a surprising run of form. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 16

: Saturday, May 16 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

CF Montréal weren’t supposed to contend for the MLS Cup playoffs in 2026, but with just two games to go until the World Cup break, they’re right in the mix. Led by Prince Owusu’s six goals and some positive play from Matty Longstaff, they have three wins, a draw and a loss in their last five.

At home this weekend, they try to take advantage of a recently loose Chicago Fire backline, while looking to neutralize the threat of Hugo Cuypers, who has scored in nine straight games.

Prediction: CF Montréal 2–2 Chicago Fire

Charlotte FC vs. Toronto FC

Wilfried Zaha could be extra motivated after missing the 2026 World Cup. | Edward Finan-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 16

: Saturday, May 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

After a nine-game homestand, Toronto FC are back on the road for the final two weeks ahead of the World Cup, as BMO Field becomes Toronto Stadium while it prepares to host six tournament games this summer.

The Reds are coming off a dismal week, losing to Inter Miami and to CPL side Atlético Ottawa, dropping them out of the Canadian Championship. This week, they remain heavily injured and likely without Josh Sargent, as they hope to break down Charlotte FC, who will lean on a frustrated Wilfried Zaha, after he missed out on the Côte d’Ivoire World Cup squad.

Prediction: Charlotte 1–1 Toronto FC

D.C. United vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Louis Munteanu has found his form with D.C. United. | Hannah Foslien-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 16

: Saturday, May 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

D.C. United had a nice spell of two wins and a draw before a midweek loss to Chicago Fire, but will hope to turn things around quickly when they host struggling Western Conference side, St. Louis CITY SC.

Romanian striker Louis Munteanu has four goals this season and is in form, giving D.C. another attacking focus in addition to Tai Baribo heading into this weekend.

Prediction: D.C. United 2–0 St. Louis CITY SC

New England Revolution vs. Minnesota United

Luca Langoni has been a key piece of the New England Revolution in 2026. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 16

: Saturday, May 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The New England Revolution are off to a record start on home turf at Gillette Stadium. They won the first six home games before losing 3–0 to Nashville SC on Wednesday and will look to re-establish their fortress form against Minnesota United this weekend.

While Luca Langoni and Carles Gil lead the attack for the Revs, goalkeeper Matt Turner and his backline won’t have to worry about Minnesota’s James Rodríguez, who has now left the club for Colombia’s World Cup training camp and is not expected to return after the tournament.

Prediction: New Englnd Revolution 3–1 Minnesota United

Red Bull New York vs. New York City FC

Julian Hall enjoyed a record-breaking performance on Wednesday night. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 16

: Saturday, May 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

The first MLS Hudson River Derby of the season takes center stage on the Saturday schedule with both teams tied on 18 points in the middle of the Eastern Conference. Red Bull New York were the better team midweek, with Julian Hall becoming the youngest player in MLS history to score a hat trick.

Yet NYCFC are in strong form as well, with back-to-back wins over Columbus Crew and Charlotte FC. They also hold the leg up after winning the U.S. Open Cup battle between the Tri-State sides 3–1 on April 29.

Prediction: Red Bull New York 3–2 New York City FC

Orlando City vs. Atlanta United

Braian Ojeda is likely to play with Atlanta's Miguel Almirón at the World Cup. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 16

: Saturday, May 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

For two teams at the bottom end of the Eastern Conference, there’s a surprising amount of potentially World Cup-bound talent between Orlando City and Atlanta United. For Orlando, Maxime Crépeau (Canada), Marco Pašalić (Croatia), and Braian Ojeda (Paraguay) are expected to be at the tournament. At the same time, Atlanta’s Paraguayan duo of Miguel Almirón and Matías Galarza could also join them.

If you’re a World Cup fan, especially a Paraguayan one, tune into this game. Otherwise? It’s probably a relative stalemate between two sides that haven’t quite hit their stride this season.

Prediction: Orlando City 1–1 Atlanta United

Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew

Danley Jean Jacques has been called up to Haiti's World Cup squad. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 16

: Saturday, May 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Just a year ago, the Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew matchup would have been must-watch TV between two potential Eastern Conference contenders. Now, it’s a battle for positioning in the middle of the table, with valuable points in the playoff race up for grabs.

The Union are likely already out of playoff contention after one win in 13 games, but can some World Cup-bound players, like Haiti’s Danley Jean Jacques, begin to find some form?

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1–1 Columbus Crew

Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Dejan Joveljić helped Sporting Kansas City to a second win of 2026 on Wednesday. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 16

: Saturday, May 16 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Sporting Kansas City might just be what the doctor ordered for Austin FC. After falling 5–0 to San Diego FC on Wednesday, Los Verdes need a big bounce back, so who better to play than a team that has won just twice this season?

SKC are coming off a win against the LA Galaxy midweek, but do not have many threats outside of Dejan Joveljić, who said, “Can we play them every week?” when asked about the Galaxy—the only side his team has beaten this season.

Prediction: Austin FC 1–0 Sporting Kansas City

Houston Dynamo vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Müller returned to Vancouver's squad after illness held him out of two matches. | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 16

: Saturday, May 16 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The Vancouver Whitecaps got back into the win column midweek with a stupendous brace from USMNT World Cup hopeful, Sebastian Berhalter and the return of Thomas Müller from illness in a 3–2 win over FC Dallas.

This weekend, they continue the Texas vibes, heading to Houston, where Berhalter will look to ball out against 2025 Gold Cup teammate Jack McGlynn, who is looking for a last-gasp effort at the USMNT World Cup squad.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2–2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy

Osaze de Rosario scored the winning goal for the Sounders on Wednesday. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 16

: Saturday, May 16 Time: 9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT

The LA Galaxy have a Sporting Kansas City problem. SKC have beaten just one team this year, and it’s happened twice, with the Galaxy falling to the worst team in MLS on both occasions, including on Wednesday night.

Luckily, they’re taking on the Seattle Sounders this weekend, holding hopes that Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec can keep up some strong attacking form against an elite Western Conference team, which knocked off San Jose midweek.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3–1 LA Galaxy

Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids

Zavier Gozo's recent brace has him in contention for the World Cup this summer. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 16

: Saturday, May 16 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

Has Zavier Gozo done enough to play himself onto the USMNT as an 18-year-old? After a brace in Wednesday’s win over the Dynamo, the dynamic youngster is up to five goals and four assists this season. He’s leading his Claret and Cobalt into this Saturday’s clash against the Colorado Rapids, where he likely has a better chance at the national team for the World Cup than opponents Paxten Aaronson and Zack Steffen, who at one point looked like locks for the roster.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 4–1 Colorado Rapids

San Diego FC vs. FC Cincinnati

Pedro Soma (middle) scored one of San Diego's five goals in a beatdown on Austin FC on Wednesday. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 16

: Saturday, May 16 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

San Diego FC got exactly what they needed: a big win. After struggling as a sophomore team and dealing with the sidelined, expensive situation surrounding Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, the group finally found an offensive explosion, beating Austin FC 5–0 at home.

With the feeling of scoring still fresh, they’ll hope to continue that this weekend as they face a testing FC Cincinnati side, which has seen immense play from Evander since the Brazilian took over the captaincy.

Prediction: San Diego FC 3–3 FC Cincinnati

San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas

Nick Fernandez found the back of the net in San Jose's midweek loss to Seattle. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, May 16

: Saturday, May 16 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The San Jose Earthquakes fell for just the second time in 2026 on Wednesday, losing 3–2 in the final minutes to the Seattle Sounders in front of over 28,000 at Lumen Field. The loss and Vancouver’s win saw the Earthquakes fall off the Supporters’ Shield lead, and they will hope to find their way back into the mix this weekend against FC Dallas, the team Vancouver beat midweek.

Yet, manager Bruce Arena’s side will forge ahead without Niko Tsakiris, who is out for several months, as well as Timo Werner while he continues to work his way back from injury.

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2–1 FC Dallas

Inter Miami vs. Portland Timbers

Lionel Messi is back to MVP form with Inter Miami. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Date : Sunday, May 17

: Sunday, May 17 Time: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Inter Miami are back in form. Guillermo Hoyos, the interim manager, has figured it out.

After dropping Maxi Falcón from the starting center back pairing, Inter Miami has had far fewer defensive lapses, allowing Lionel Messi even more space to provide the spectacular in attack. The 38-year-old Argentine scored a brace in the 5–3 win over FC Cincinnati midweek, bringing him to 11 goals and five assists on the season. There’s no reason that should slow down this weekend either, taking on a struggling Portland Timbers, who are led by former Miami manager Phil Neville.

Prediction: Inter Miami 5–1 Portland Timbers

Nashville SC vs. LAFC

Denis Bouanga and LAFC look to bounce back after a loss to St. Lois CITY SC. | Chadd Cady-Imagn Images

Date : Sunday, May 17

: Sunday, May 17 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

Nashville SC and LAFC meet each other at the perfect time. After enduring deep runs into the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the two sides have struggled with fatigue, injuries and adjustments, as they find their rhythm back in regular-season MLS competition.

LAFC lean on Denis Bouanga, given Son Heung-min’s underwhelming form in 2026, while Nashville turn to Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza, as well as Warren Madrigal and Bryan Acosta, with talismanic striker Sam Surridge unavailable. It’s two similar sides at this point, with Sunday providing an opportunity for both.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2–2 LAFC

MLS Predictions: Matchday 14

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, May 16 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT CF Montréal vs. Chicago Fire 2–2 Saturday, May 16 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Charlotte FC vs. Toronto FC 1–1 Saturday, May 16 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT D.C. United vs. St. Louis CITY SC 2–0 Saturday, May 16 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New England Revolution vs. Minnesota United 3–1 Saturday, May 16 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Red Bull New York vs. New York City FC 3–2 Saturday, May 16 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Orlando City vs. Atlanta United 1–1 Saturday, May 16 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew 1–1 Saturday, May 16 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City 1–0 Saturday, May 16 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Houston Dynamo vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 0-0 Saturday, May 16 9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy 3–1 Saturday, May 16 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids 4–1 Saturday, May 16 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT San Diego FC vs. FC Cincinnati 3–3 Saturday, May 16

10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas 2–1 Sunday, May 17 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT Inter Miami vs. Portland Timbers 5–1 Sunday, May 17 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Nashville SC vs. LAFC 2–2

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