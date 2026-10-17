MLS Predictions: Hell Is Real Derby Headlines Intense Matchday 31 Slate

The 2026 MLS season may be winding down, but the intensity is only growing as the playoffs quickly approach.

It’s an odd time to be an MLS fan. It’s the final time the league will play in October, and these upcoming playoffs will mark the end of a three-decade era of fall and winter soccer, with the MLS Cup set to be awarded on Dec. 18. Next year, it's a shortened spring season, which will be followed by the new-look 2027–28 season.

Before then, though, it’s a sprint to the finish. For most teams, five games remain on the schedule, and all will be in action on Matchday 31. Here, Sports Illustrated dives into how it could all unfold.

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Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC

Cavan Sullivan's good times have kept rolling. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Cavan Sullivan is on fire. The 17-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful debut with the U.S. men’s national team and has continued to thrive in MLS with the Philadelphia Union. With an assist in Wednesday’s 3–1 win over the Chicago Fire, he broke Alphonso Davies’s record for the most goal contributions in a single season by a teenager (21). Up against Charlotte FC, there’s every chance he could build on that.

Score Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3–1 Charlotte FC

Minnesota United vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Rafael Navarro looks to continue his strong form for St. Louis CITY SC. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

St. Louis CITY SC are riding high, with a 21-game unbeaten streak across all competitions after a midweek scoreless draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps. While they couldn’t pick up a win over their Canadian foes, a visit to Minnesota United in the U.S. should earn all three points for star striker Rafael Navarro and his crew.

Score Prediction: Minnesota United 0–5 St. Louis CITY SC

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami

Rodrigo De Paul got on the scoresheet in Inter Miami's midweek win over New York City FC. | Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Inter Miami are MLS Cup playoffs-bound after clinching a postseason berth with Wednesday’s win over New York City FC. Now it’s all about keeping that momentum, while Lionel Messi aims to build on his 23 goals and 19 assists in the hunt for a second-straight MLS Golden Boot and a third-straight MLS MVP Award. Atlanta United, albeit improved, shouldn’t offer much of a challenge.

Score Prediction: Atlanta United 1–4 Inter Miami

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire

Carles Gil has 12 goals with the Revs this season. | Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Which version of the Chicago Fire will we get this weekend? Is Gregg Berhalter’s team closer to the one that dismantled the Whitecaps two weeks ago, or the one that fell 3–1 to a hot Philadelphia side? They approach this road matchup without star defender Jack Elliott, who was flashed a red card against the Union, and that could prove a challenge against Carles Gil, Jack Harrison, Dor Turgeman and the Revs.

Score Prediction: New England Revolution 2–2 Chicago Fire

New York City FC vs. LAFC

Denis Bouanga wants to find his top form ahead of the MLS Cup playoffs. | Luiza Moraes/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

New York City FC were in cruise control earlier in the year, but they face a tough battle in the final weeks of the season, jockeying for a playoff spot. LAFC, who are still finding their feet under interim manager Xavi Tamarit, could be the perfect foe at home. Will Nicolás Fernández Mercau and Co. pull it off, or could Denis Bouanga’s Black and Gold steal three points in the glamor battle in the Bronx?

Score Prediction: New York City FC 1–1 LAFC

Red Bull New York vs. Toronto FC

Djordje Mihailović is hoping to push Toronto FC into the MLS Cup playoffs. | Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Sebastian Giovinco, where are you? That’s the question Toronto FC are probably asking themselves as they approach a pivotal Eastern Conference clash with Red Bull New York, as they did back in 2015 en route to clinching their first-ever MLS Cup playoff berth. With a recent spell of dramatic results, including a win over Canadian Classique foes CF Montreal and a 3–3 draw with Orlando City, they’ll carry momentum into the playoff push at Sports Illustrated Stadium—and maybe Djordje Mihailović can match Giovinco’s lore?

Score Prediction: Red Bull New York 3–3 Toronto FC

Orlando City vs. D.C. United

Antoine Griezmann has gotten off to a splendid start in MLS. | Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

D.C. United should be grateful for how forgiving the MLS Cup playoff system can be. Despite just seven wins and a struggle for most of the 2026 season, they sit three points back of ninth place, and a win over sixth-place Orlando City could keep their playoff hunt alive into the final weeks.

Score Prediction: Orlando City 2–1 D.C. United

Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Ryan Gauld is back to his best with Vancouver Whitecaps FC. | Luiza Moraes/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Austin FC stunned the Vancouver Whitecaps last month with a win at BC Place, despite Vancouver dominating the run of play and generating several chances. Unfortunately for Los Verdes, the win didn’t do much in their playoff hunt, and they’re still seven points below the line heading into Saturday. Vancouver, meanwhile, are clinging onto top spot and nursing a relatively injured lineup, which has seen Thomas Müller miss two straight games. Manager Jesper Sørensen’s men will lean on Brian White and Ryan Gauld—along with the return of the previously suspended Tristan Blackmon—in hope of extending their lead atop the table.

Score Prediction: Austin FC 1–3 Vancouver Whitecaps

Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas

Guilherme is a frontrunner for the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award. | Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Guilherme’s long-range strike to post a brace and bring him to 16 goals in his first MLS campaign helped the Houston Dynamo claim a point in a dramatic 3–3 draw with San Diego FC on Wednesday. The Brazilian will look to keep the good times rolling as the Dynamo push up to fifth place into the Western Conference, eyeing a coveted top-four spot where FC Dallas currently sit. Even if Houston finds a win on home turf, though, FC Dallas have already clinched the Copa Tejas rivalry trophy, contested between the two sides and Austin FC.

Score Prediction: Houston Dynamo 3–2 FC Dallas

Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake

André Luiz has gotten off to a wicked start in MLS. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

The rivalry may have lost some of its fire in the last few years of underwhelming performances from both sides, but this age-old MLS feud is always fun when it hits the pitch. Real Salt Lake, six points short of the playoffs cutoff, needs a win to push into the conversation through the final weeks, but will have to somehow silence an in-form André Luiz.

Score Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2–3 Real Salt Lake

L.A. Galaxy vs. San Diego FC

The L.A. Galaxy are inching closer to a playoff spot. | Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

It has not been the season San Diego FC hoped for after finishing atop the Western Conference as an expansion team last year. Five points back of the playoff line heading into the weekend, they desperately need a win against their California rivals if they want to hold out hope of a return to the postseason. It won’t be easy, though, against a Galaxy side that has won three of their last four games.

Score Prediction: L.A. Galaxy 1–1 San Diego FC

Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids

Kristoffer Velde's Portland Timbers desperately need three points. | Thien-An Truong/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The Portland Timbers need something to break their way. Riding six games without a win, they’ve fallen below the playoff line and are five points short heading into the weekend against Morgan Whittaker’s Colorado Rapids. The Rapids are holding onto the ninth and final playoff spot and could effectively end the Western Conference playoff race with a victory at Providence Park.

Score Predictions: Portland Timbers 2–0 Colorado Rapids

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC

Cristian Espinoza faces his former team this weekend. | Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

Nashville SC should open the match with a thank-you card to the San Jose Earthquakes. Remember the alleged debacle last offseason? According to reports, the Earthquakes simply forgot to trigger Cristian Espinoza’s contract option, allowing Nashville SC to swoop in—now he has four goals and 14 assists for the Coyotes. San Jose hasn’t been lost without him, though, and would hit 50 points with an upset win, putting manager Bruce Arena’s men in contention for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Score Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2–4 Nashville SC

Seattle Sounders vs. CF Montréal

Cristian Roldan and the Seattle Sounders are heavy favorites against CF Montréal. | Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Oct. 17

: Saturday, Oct. 17 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

After their 13-game winless run, who would have expected the Seattle Sounders to still be in contention for a playoff spot, let alone a top-four seed at this point? While they couldn't push their win streak from four games to five midweek, it’s been a remarkable run for the injury-riddled Cascadian side, and a win against CF Montréal could put them within three points of the top four spots in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Québec side will likely rest some players, eyeing Wednesday’s Canadian Championship final against the Canadian Premier League’s Forge FC.

Score Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3–0 CF Montréal

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew

Kévin Denkey has 17 goals this season. | Kirk Irwin/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Oct. 18

: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

The Hell is Real Derby returns with major playoff implications. FC Cincinnati are looking to solidify their spot above the cutoff in a tight Eastern Conference race. In contrast, Columbus Crew look to narrow the four-point gap between them and the postseason places as the season winds down. Expect a feisty one at TQL Stadium.

Score Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2–2 Columbus Crew

MLS Predictions: Matchday 31

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, Oct. 17 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC 3–1 Saturday, Oct. 17 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Minnesota United vs. St. Louis CITY SC 0–5 Saturday, Oct. 17 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami 1–4 Saturday, Oct. 17 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire 2–2 Saturday, Oct. 17 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT New York City FC vs. LAFC 1–1 Saturday, Oct. 17 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Red Bull New York vs. Toronto FC 3–3 Saturday, Oct. 17 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Orlando City vs. D.C. United 2–1 Saturday, Oct. 17 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 1–3 Saturday, Oct. 17 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas 3–2 Saturday, Oct. 17 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake 2–3 Saturday, Oct. 17 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT L.A. Galaxy vs. San Diego FC 1–1 Saturday, Oct. 17 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids 2–0 Saturday, Oct. 17 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC 2–4 Saturday, Oct. 17 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Seattle Sounders vs. CF Montréal 3–0 Sunday. Oct. 18 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew 2–2