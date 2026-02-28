MLS Predictions: Miami, Orlando Look For First Wins in Florida Derby

The second week of the 2026 MLS season is upon us and brings plenty of pressure for teams that didn’t quite live up to their expectations from the opening weekend.

For some, it also brings the added element of the first rivalry matches of the season. Notably, Inter Miami seek some momentum against Florida foes Orlando City after falling 3–0 to LAFC on the opening weekend, while Toronto FC seek a first win in nearly six years against Canadian rivals, Vancouver Whitecaps.

The weekend starts with 11 games on Saturday, before wrapping up with a three-match Sunday slate.

Here’s what Sports Illustrated predicts for the second weekend of MLS will unfold.

Chicago Fire vs. CF Montréal

Philip Zinckernagel looks to play a key role against CF Montréal this weekend. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

It was a weekend to forget for both teams on Matchday 1, with the Chicago Fire dropping a 2–1 decision to the Houston Dynamo and CF Montréal struggling in every aspect against a far superior San Diego FC.

This week, manager Gregg Berhalter leads his Fire side into a home opener, where they’ll lean on Hugo Cuypers, Philip Zinckernagel and Robin Lod with hopes of securing a first victory. Montréal, meanwhile, won’t have new center back Tomás Avilés, who picked up a red card in the season-opening 5–0 loss.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 3–0 CF Montréal

Red Bull New York vs. New England Revolution

17-year-old Julian Hall scored a season-opening brace for Red Bull New York. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

With unrelenting youth and a high-tempo style of play, the 2026 edition of Red Bull New York under new manager Michael Bradley could be a fun one. Last week saw them pick up a 2–1 win over Orlando City, with a record three teenagers involved in their season-opening starting lineup.

This week sees them come up against a New England Revolution side that is coming off a disheartening defeat to Nashville SC and is seeking the first steps forward under another new manager, Marko Mitrović.

Prediction: Red Bull New York 1–0 New England Revolution

Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers

The Colorado Rapids will look for more from Paxten Aaronson this weekend. | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

With a win already in their back pocket, the Portland Timbers probably have the advantage when they visit the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, despite the altitude playing a more significant role in the early-season cold.

In their post-David Ayala tenure, the Timbers were confident in their counterattacks, with a 3–2 win over Columbus Crew to open the season, and Cole Bassett settled in well ahead of meeting his former team this weekend. Colorado, meanwhile, still seems like a work in progress and will need more from Paxten Aaronson than he offered in the season-opening loss to Seattle Sounders.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1–1 Portland Timbers

Minnesota United vs. FC Cincinnati

James Rodríguez could make his first MLS appearance on Saturday. | Minnesota United FC/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

So, is Minnesota United rethinking the appointment of Cameron Knowles as full-time manager at this point? Already, their former bench boss, Eric Ramsay, is out of work after lasting less than 50 days in the English Championship with West Brom. Could they go back to the man who led them to the club’s best-ever season in 2025?

Regardless of whether a potential managerial switch is already in the works, the Loons look for their first win of the season as they face FC Cincinnati, which may be without key playmaking attacker Evander, who left the opening win over Atlanta United in some discomfort. For Minnesota, there’s a slight possibility James Rodríguez sees the pitch for a few minutes as well, as he eases his way back to fitness.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1–2 FC Cincinnati

Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders

Paul Rothrock stepped up after Jordan Morris had to leave the season-opening clash. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The feature match on Saturday’s MLS on Apple TV slate, Real Salt Lake opens the home schedule against Seattle Sounders, still seeking a first goal and first points of 2026, following a 1–0 loss to Vancouver to open the season.

Seattle, meanwhile, is forging ahead without striker Jordan Morris, who left the season-opening win against Colorado with a non-contact injury.

Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1–1 Seattle Sounders

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Atlanta United

Timo Werner could make his MLS debut this weekend. | Courtesy of San Jose Earthquakes

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

German striker and the most significant signing in San Jose Earthquakes’ MLS history, Timo Werner will be in the building for Saturday’s matchup against Atlanta. The 29-year-old may not be in line for significant minutes, having only arrived in San Jose earlier in the week, but could see the pitch as the ‘Quakes look to build on a 3–0 victory over Sporting Kansas City from last week.



Atlanta United knows what it’s like to have star power, considering their roster still has the lofty expectations surrounding Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk, none of whom met their hype in 2025 or so far in 2026. Many miles away from Georgia, could they finally find a bit of form?

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2–1 Atlanta United

FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC

Sam Surridge is the key to Nashville’s potent attack. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

It’s not quite a Copa Tejas clash, but it’s the first meeting of the year between two cities known for their country music seasons. Nashville SC pays a visit to Frisco, Texas, to take on FC Dallas, as they look to keep dancing following a 4–1 win over New England and a 7–0 aggregate victory over Atlético Ottawa in Concacaf Champions Cup play.

FC Dallas had several good moments in a 3–2 win over Toronto FC last week, but keeping the likes of Cristian Espinoza, Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Warren Madrigal off the scoresheet will be a challenge.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1–3 Nashville SC

Houston Dynamo vs. LAFC

Son Heung-min (left) and Denis Bouanga led LAFC to victory on opening weekend. | Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Houston Dynamo have a kit that pays tribute to the city’s history as a focal point of space travel. This weekend they’re welcoming an LAFC side that put together an out-of-this-world performance to beat Inter Miami 3–0 on the opening weekend.

While it will be a challenge to nullify Denis Bouanga, Son Heung-min and Stephen Eustàquio, who all looked stellar, the Dynamo should be able to grab a result at home, especially if Guilherme can build off his debut brace from last week’s win over Chicago.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2–2 LAFC

Sporting Kansas City vs. Columbus Crew

Wessam Abou Ali scored on his return from injury to start the 2026 MLS season. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

It’s the second week of the season, and Sporting Kansas City has 22 players on the MLS roster, with four of them being goalkeepers. Of those talents, only Dejan Joveljić and Manu Garcia would likely have a role on a competitive team in MLS. All together, it makes a challenging situation at the start of this season.

They’re coming off a 3–0 loss to San Jose and now face a Columbus side brimming with attacking talents, including a healthy Wessam Abou Ali up top, fed by Diego Rossi in attacking midfield. While the Crew still needs to iron out their Darlington Nagbe-shaped void in central midfield, this week should be a simple win and a step in the right direction.

Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1–3 Columbus Crew

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Toronto FC

Sebastian Berhalter was an energetic presence in Vancouver’s midfield in the opening day win over Real Salt Lake. | IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

It’s the first all-Canadian matchup of the year as Vancouver Whitecaps welcome Toronto FC to BC Place in the second match of the season. For Vancouver, the start to 2026 has been successful, albeit uneventful, with a 1–0 win against Real Salt Lake to start the MLS season and a 2–0 aggregate win over Costa Rica’s C.S. Cartaginés in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Yet, they’re still missing some bite to their performances.

All eyes this week will be on USMNT-capped striker Brian White and German star midfielder Thomas Müller, with each seeking their first goal contributions of the season after missing opportunities in midweek Concacaf action. Meanwhile, the entire Vancouver effort will focus on ensuring Toronto doesn’t pick up its first win in the matchup since 2020.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2–2 Toronto FC

LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC

João Klauss scored in his first MLS match with the LA Galaxy last weekend. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

The opening weekend started so well for the LA Galaxy, going up 1–0 through João Klauss’s first goal for the club in the first few minutes. Unfortunately for them, Emiro Garcés eventually surrendered a penalty, and New York City FC found a way back into the match for the 1–1 draw.

This week, the Galaxy welcome Wilfried Zaha, Pep Biel and other Charlotte FC talents to Carson, where they will face a stern test, given the effort it took to advance past Panama’s San Miguelito in midweek Concacaf Champions Cup action by an aggregate score of just 2–0.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1–1 Charlotte FC

Austin FC vs. D.C. United

Facundo Torres is settling in quickly with Austin FC. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Date : Sunday, March 1

: Sunday, March 1 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

Facundo Torres picked up an assist on his Austin FC debut in a 2–2 draw with Minnesota last week, taking no time to settle in to Los Verdes’ setup, with the frontline led by Myrto Uzuni.

This week, he’ll look to be even more influential up against D.C. United’s backline, which, despite picking up a confidence-boosting 1–0 win over the Philadelphia Union, should be very beatable.

Prediction: Austin FC 2–0 D.C. United

Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC

Matt Freese takes on his former team with New York City FC. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 1

: Sunday, March 1 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

The Matt Freese derby! Already, we’re seeing a repeat of a playoff tie from 2025, with the Eastern Conference semifinalists meeting once again as USMNT and New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese takes on his former side at Subaru Park.

The Union are coming off a 13–0 aggregate win over Trinidad and Tobago's Defence Force FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup, which saw 16-year-old starlet Cavan Sullivan record two goals and two assists. Will he be able to translate that form to MLS for the first time and help the Union bounce back from a 1–0 loss to D.C. United?

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1–1 New York City FC

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is looking for his first goal of the season. | Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 1

: Sunday, March 1 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

It’s tough to call the second game of the season a “must-win,” but that’s what it feels like for Inter Miami after losing 3–0 to LAFC to open the 2026 season. While a full week of rest and training may have been the more common approach, Miami played a midweek friendly in Puerto Rico, where many top players saw minutes and Lionel Messi was tackled to the ground by a fan near the end of the match.

The Herons will control the game against Florida rivals, Orlando City, but will need sharper finishing against Maxime Crépeau, who made 11 saves for the Lions last week. While Messi and the stars remain the focus every time Miami takes to the pitch, this week sees a Canadian goalkeeper battle, with Crépeau in net for Orlando and Dayne St. Clair looking to bounce back between the sticks for Miami.

Prediction: Orlando City 1–3 Inter Miami

San Diego FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Onni Valakari helped San Diego to a 5–0 win on opening day. | Chadd Cady-Imagn Images

Date : Sunday, March 1

: Sunday, March 1 Time: 9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT

San Diego FC got off to the perfect start in their first match, putting a 5–0 beatdown on CF Montréal to open the campaign. This weekend sees them come up against a slightly more formidable opponent, but not quite one that is among the league’s elite that should challenge the, given St. Louis CITY SC’s rebuild under new manager Yoann Damet.

The big question for San Diego, though, will be whether Anders Dreyer can get his first goal of the season after a two-assist showing last week.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3–0 Colorado Rapids

MLS Predictions: Gameweek 2

