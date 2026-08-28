MLS Predictions: Star Transfer Debuts, Miami’s Bounce Back Highlight Matchday 23

MLS teams are now well into the second half of the 2026 campaign, and the summer transfer window nears its final day on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Off the back of a busy two-match week for every team, only four MLS teams played additional games this week, all falling to their Liga MX counterparts in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Now, the focus is almost entirely on the rest of the MLS campaign, with the races for seeding and the MLS Cup playoff spots incredibly tight.

This weekend’s 15-match slate features 13 games on Saturday and two on Sunday, and sees Inter Miami’s desperate attempt to return to form as well as the potential debuts of Sergi Roberto with the L.A. Galaxy, Eduard Löwen with the San Jose Earthquakes, Dejan Joveljić with the Seattle Sounders, Breel Embolo with Atlanta United, and more.

Here, Sports Illustrated dives into how it might all unfold.

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Seattle Sounders vs. Chicago Fire

Dejan Joveljić is set to make his Seattle Sounders debut. | Seattle Sounders

Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

The Seattle Sounders made a massive move this week, shelling out $6 million to sign striker Dejan Joveljić from Sporting Kansas City in the third-highest cash-for-player trade in MLS history.

While manager Brian Schmetzer’s men haven’t won an MLS match since May 13—a run of seven losses and last week’s 1–1 draw with FC Cincinnati—they will be feeling good about themselves at home, in Joveljić’s debut and against a Chicago Fire side that went all-out for an eventual loss to CF Monterrey in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal midweek.

Score Prediction: Seattle Sounders 2–2 Chicago Fire

Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC

Breel Embolo could play his first MLS minutes with Atlanta United. | Atlanta United

Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Could Breel Embolo hit the pitch for the first time in MLS? Having put pen to paper with Atlanta United after the club paid a tremendous $18 transfer fee, the Swiss attacker could make his debut with the Five Stripes as they look to rise further into the MLS Cup playoff conversation, entering the weekend just four points shy of the playoff line.

With three wins in a row, Atlanta seems to have found some form, but the test against Charlotte FC, who are buoyed by former Premier League star Allan Saint-Maximin’s hot start to life in MLS, won’t be straightforward.

Score Prediction: Atlanta United 3–2 Charlotte FC

D.C. United vs. LAFC

Louis Munteanu is seeking consistent performances with D.C. United. | Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

LAFC need to turn things around quickly if they hope to contend for the top spots in the Western Conference, and they will have a chance as they head east to take on D.C. United, with both teams looking to snap four-game winless skids.

For the visiting Black and Gold, much of the focus is back on Son Heung-min’s form as his production has dipped following a massive goal-rush in the first four games after the World Cup. Meanwhile, Louis Munteanu leads a D.C. frontline with Tai Baribo, hoping to bring the team to what would be just a second win in 11 MLS regular-season games.

Score Prediction: D.C. United 1–2 LAFC

Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal

Alexis Sánchez will take on his former teammates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

It’s a tense time for Inter Miami. The team is riding a five-match winless run across all competitions and fell to a much less talented Toronto FC team last week. Manager Guillermo Hoyos is suspended for this weekend’s clash against CF Montréal for the Herons’ failure to get on the pitch promptly to start halves. Still, it won’t matter much as Cristian ’Kily’ González is set to take over the coaching reins in the coming weeks.

This weekend will be about making things right and avoiding a shock upset against CF Montréal, a team that lacks immense talent and is well behind the playoff cutoff. At the same time, the Québecois side have yet to get the best out of Chilean legend Alexis Sánchez in his first two games with the club, and a clash against his former FC Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, could inspire more quality from him.

Score Prediction: Inter Miami 2–1 CF Montréal

Red Bull New York vs. Philadelphia Union

Cavan Sullivan looks to carry his strong form into the weekend. | Isaiah Vazquez/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

It’s a clash of the wonderkids as Red Bull New York hosts the Philadelphia Union. Fresh off signing a new U22 Initiative contract through 2029–20, the Red Bulls’ 18-year-old striker Julian Hall will look to add to his nine goals and three assists through a breakout 21 games this season, coming up against Philadelphia’s young stars, including 16-year-old attacker Cavan Sullivan and 18-year-old center back Neil Pierre.

With a couple of years more experience under his belt, Hall will hold the honor of being the best young player on the pitch at this time. Still, U.S. men’s national team fans will be eager to see promising performances from each—especially as Sullivan’s recent rise has pushed the Union back into playoff contention, just three points away from the coveted red line.

Score Prediction: Red Bull New York 1–3 Philadelphia Union

Toronto FC vs. New York City FC

Josh Sargent looks for back-to-back weeks with goals after scoring against Inter Miami last week. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Can Josh Sargent get on a scoring run and earn a call back into the USMNT camp, potentially for September and October? It’s possible, and it’s also the type of conversation that will forever follow the 2022 World Cup striker, who signed with Toronto FC on a club-record $22 million fee ahead of the 2026 season, but only scored his second goal of the campaign in last week’s win over Inter Miami.

With Sargent and the rest of Toronto’s group, the key is winning with consistency. The team knows how to draw—they’ve done it nine times this year— and they have rarely been blown out, but pushing good performances to a full three points has been an ongoing challenge. Finally boasting a largely healthy squad and being at home, there’s a good chance at an inspiring result against a challenging New York City FC side this week.

Score Prediction: Toronto FC 2–0 New York City FC

Houston Dymamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes made a marquee addition, bringing in Eduard Löwen from St. Louis CITY SC. | San Jose Earthquakes

Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

It’s the breakout team of the first half of the season and the breakout team from the second half as the now-struggling San Jose Earthquakes take on a Houston Dynamo side that recently bid farewell to a five-game win streak, where they became just the third team in MLS history to win five in a row without allowing a goal in that spell.

While Guilherme and the Dynamo won’t want to lose another game and slip further from the race for the top of the Western Conference, they will have to ensure the Earthquakes don’t get a massive boost from the recent acquisition of midfielder Eduard Löwen, who is set to make his San Jose debut after a starring tenure with St. Louis.

Score Prediction: Houston Dynamo 0–1 San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

The Vancouver Whitecaps could put a beating on Sporting Kansas City. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

This one could get ugly. After Vancouver Whitecaps rekindled their confidence with a four-goal first half and eventual 5–0 win over FC Dallas last weekend, they hit the road to face a Sporting Kansas City side that is on pace for one of the worst seasons in MLS history. After last week’s brace, Brian White sits tied for fourth in the MLS Golden Boot and could take advantage of SKC to boost his case in that race, while the Vancouver backline won’t have much to worry about after Jovelijić’s move from Kansas City to Seattle.

Score Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 0–4 Vancouver Whitecaps

Minnesota United vs. Orlando City

Antoine Griezmann has had a dream start with Orlando City. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

A battle between two teams in the thick of the MLS Cup playoff races in their respective conferences, it’s a massive weekend for each of Minnesota United and Orlando City. Despite the Loons having home advantage in this one and ranking higher in the Supporters’ Shield table, Orlando likely enters as favorites, as Antoine Griezmann enjoys the form that has gotten him three goals and three assists in as many games with the Lions.

Score Prediction: Minnesota United 1–3 Orlando City

Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati

Cristian Espinoza (left) and Hany Mukhtar (right) are in top form for Nashville SC. | Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

Nashville SC are on pace to break Inter Miami’s record 74-point regular season in 2024 as they throttle their way through the 2026 regular season. After gutsy stoppage-time wins in last week’s two matches, the Coyotes take on a massive test on home soil against FC Cincinnati this week, looking to silence Evander and Kévin Denkey, while continuing to get the best out of Hany Mukhtar, Cristian Espinoza and Sam Surridge.

In the battle between two similar teams, the attackers will play a key role. Yet, there will also be a focus on Nashville’s midfield duo of Eduard Tagseth, Matthew Corcoran or Patrick Yazbek, as they look to shut down Cincinnati’s largely one-dimensional attacking process. Already nine points clear atop the Supporters’ Shield, Nashville can play without pressure, an opportunity usually reserved for the other side of the standings.

Score Prediction: Nashville SC 2–2 FC Cincinnati

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

Paxten Aaronson is looking to increase his goal contributions with the Colorado Rapids. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

The Colorado Rapids have standout quality in Paxten Aaronson and Rafael Navarro, but the two are still looking to truly break out and make the team a bona fide threat.

This weekend, they have the advantage of the home pitch and more rest, after the now Zavier Gozo-less Real Salt Lake fell to Club Léon in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Without Gozo, RSL are still looking to refine themselves through Sergi Solans and Juan Manuel Sanabria and could face a challenging night on Saturday.

Score Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1–3 Real Salt Lake

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC

David Da Costa is Portland's marquee attacking presence after the sale of Kevin Kelsy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

After selling star striker Kevin Kelsy for $13 million to Scotland’s Rangers just weeks after bidding farewell to club legend Felipe Mora, the Portland Timbers are in a tough spot.

There will be some hope in the final days of the transfer window to restock the roster for new manager Martí Cifuentes, but for now it may be challenging. This weekend, it’s a clash with an equally unstable Austin FC— who sold Owen Wolff for up to $7 million to Sporting Kansas City and are also redefining the type of team they want to be.

Score Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–1 Austin FC

San Diego FC vs. L.A. Galaxy

Hirving Lozano could play alongside new signing Sergi Roberto this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Saturday, Aug. 29

: Saturday, Aug. 29 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

After seemingly refusing to play for San Diego FC and further being exiled to train on his own despite taking up a pricey Designated Player roster spot, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano could be in for a rude welcome back to Snapdragon Stadium when he hits the pitch with the L.A. Galaxy on Saturday. On loan from San Diego, Lozano wouldn’t be eligible to play in this game in many of the world’s leagues, but nothing is stopping him from doing so in MLS.

The match could also see the MLS debut of former FC Barcelona star Sergi Roberto, after his first week of training with the six-time MLS Cup winners.

Score Prediction: San Diego FC 1–2 L.A. Galaxy

Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution

Josef Martínez is on the hunt for his first Columbus Crew goal. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Date : Sunday, Aug. 30

: Sunday, Aug. 30 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

The 2026 season has been a weird one for Columbus Crew, making an early-season coaching change to move on from Swedish manager Henrik Rydström to interim manager Laurent Courtois, and still trying to find their identity after losing Cucho Hérnandez last year and Diego Rossi in early July. They sit last in the Eastern Conference but aren't particularly abhorrent. This week, they face a massive test against a high-ceiling yet inconsistent New England Revolution, hoping to remain in the tight race for the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Score Prediction: Columbus Crew 2–2 New England Revolution

St. Louis CITY SC vs. FC Dallas

Petar Musa will likely rejoin the starting lineup after FC Dallas's 5–0 loss last weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date : Sunday, Aug. 30

: Sunday, Aug. 30 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

FC Dallas manager Eric Qull heavily rotated in last week’s clash against Vancouver Whitecaps, and it backfired on the road to a 5–0 loss. Taking on a St. Louis CITY SC side boasting an 11-game unbeaten run (eight wins) will be a challenging task even for a Petar Musa-led attack. The stakes are incredibly high, though, with the winner potentially rising as high as third in the West and the loser facing the possibility of dropping as low as seventh.

Score Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 1–1 FC Dallas

MLS Predictions: Matchday 23

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, Aug. 29 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Seattle Sounders vs. Chicago Fire 2–2 Saturday, Aug. 29 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC 3–2 Saturday, Aug. 29 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT D.C. United vs. LAFC 1–2 Saturday, Aug. 29 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal 2–1 Saturday, Aug. 29 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Red Bull New York vs. Philadelphia Union 1–3 Saturday, Aug. 29 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT Toronto FC vs. New York City FC 2–0 Saturday, Aug. 29 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Houston Dymamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes 0–1 Saturday, Aug. 29 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 0–4 Saturday, Aug. 29 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Minnesota United vs. Orlando City 1–3 Saturday, Aug. 29 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati 2–2 Saturday, Aug. 29 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake 1–3 Saturday, Aug. 29 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC 1–1 Saturday, Aug. 29 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT San Diego FC vs. L.A. Galaxy 1–2 Sunday, Aug. 30 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Columbus Crew vs. New England Revolution 2–2 Sunday, Aug. 30 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT St. Louis CITY SC vs. FC Dallas 1–1