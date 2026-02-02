MLS Superstar, Inter Miami Target Receives Record Bid—Report

LAFC’s star center forward Denis Bouanga has been the subject of a bid from Brazilian side Fluminense worth in the region of $15 million, according to reports.

Bouanga has cemented his status as one of Major League Soccer’s standout performers since his first full season in Los Angeles back in 2023. Across the past three years, no one can match the Gabon international’s tally of 64 regular season league goals. Lionel Messi is closest with 50 and there had been hope of combining these two scoring forces at Inter Miami.

The reigning MLS Cup champions reportedly tabled an offer of $13 million for Bouanga earlier this winter only to be told in no uncertain terms that he was not for sale.

Fluminense tried their own luck. The Brazilian outfit launched a bid of $15 million for the 31-year-old according to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert. That sum would make Bouanga the most expensive sale in LAFC’s history, shattering the $9 million fee commanded for Mateusz Bogusz this time last year, but appears to have once again been unsuccessful.

Brazilian journalist Cristian Moraes reported that negotiations never amounted to much given LAFC’s fierce affection for Bouanga.

The fleet-footed forward may be the wrong side of 30 but enjoyed the best scoring season of his career in 2025 after the arrival of Son Heung-min. The former Tottenham Hotspur captain dovetailed to devilish effect with Bouanga, forming a formidable front pairing which amounted to LAFC’s entire attacking arsenal.

Had Inter Miami been successful with their bid, they would not only have secured a proven MLS operator, but weakened one of their direct rivals. The Herons pivoted to seal a $15 million deal for Germán Berterame instead.

Bouanga Bid Reflects Hidden Trend of Winter Transfer Window

Lucas Paquetá returned to Brazil this winter. | Sergio Lima/AFP/Getty Images

This bold approach from Fluminense is simply the latest example of big Brazilian spending which has flown a little under the radar outside of South America. While the Premier League continue to liberally splash the cash, Europe’s other elite leagues have been more parsimonious in their expenditure.

There have been some modest buys in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1, while Serie A has enjoyed a more active January window. Yet, La Liga’s clubs have effectively ignored this mid-season transfer period. Heading into the final hours of Deadline Day, Spain’s top-flight clubs had collectively spent a pitiful $23.9 million—effectively half of one Conor Gallagher.

Brazil’s top flight, by comparison, have splurged more than $238 million between them—more than any other domestic league outside the Premier League. After performing admirably at last summer’s Club World Cup—where four different clubs made it to knockout rounds—Brazil’s elite are doubling down on their superiority.

Rank Domestic League Winter Spending 1. English Premier League $440 million 2. Brazilian Campeonato $238 million 3. Italian Serie A $220 million 4. North American MLS $161 million 5. German Bundesliga $93 million 6. Turkish Süper Lig $83 million 7. French Ligue 1 $80 million 8. Saudi Pro League $67 million 9. Liga Portugal $66 million 10. English Championship $54 million

Data via Transfermarkt. Correct at time of publication.

