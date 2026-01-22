Inter Miami ‘Finalizing’ Striker Deal After ‘Failed’ Bid for Son Heung-min Partner

Inter Miami are reportedly closing in on a blockbuster deal for Monterrey striker Germán Berterame, although LAFC star forward Denis Bouanga was thought to have been their first-choice option.

Miami have been on red-hot form in this winter window. Rodrigo De Paul’s loan spell was made permanent for a club-record $17.6 million while an agreement was also struck for fellow former loanee and MLS Cup playoff hero Tadeo Allende.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid left back Sergio Reguilón was brought in to replace the retired Jordi Alba shortly before Miami pulled off the almighty coup of scooping MLS Goalkeeper of Year Dayne St. Clair on a free transfer. The freshly crowned MLS Cup champions are not done yet.

Berterame has long been billed as a leading target for the Herons and The Athletic report that a deal worth $15 million—making him the second-biggest signing in club history—is in its final stages.

The 27-year-old Mexico international has started 2026 just as he finished 2025: scoring. Despite scoring twice in the knockout stages of the Apertura, Berterame couldn’t help Monterrey win the title before Sergio Ramos confirmed his retirement. After beginning the Clausura with a defeat to Liga MX champions Toluca, the Argentine-born forward has scored in consecutive league outings.

Germán Berterame has started 2026 at the peak level he showed to end 2025. | Sergio Mejia/Getty Images

As impressive as Berterame has been over the past 12 months, he is not the first striker Miami bid on.

The same Athletic report claims that an offer worth $13 million was tabled for LAFC’s Bouanga. That approach was rejected “out of hand” as the Gabon international is “not looking to leave.” And why would he?

Bouanga has scored at least 20 goals in each of his three fulls seasons on the west coast but found a new lease of life after the midseason arrival of Son Heung-min. The former Tottenham Hotspur captain rapidly meshed with his new teammate, with the pair taking over the team’s entire attacking output. There was a spell over the summer when the duo were solely responsible for 18 consecutive LAFC goals.

Understandably, LAFC rebuffed Miami’s interest, forcing them to pivot to Berterame. However, the arrival of a new center forward poses some very uncomfortable questions for Luis Suárez.

Javier Mascherano Backs Luis Suarez

Luis Suárez (left) will be playing for Javier Mascherano this year. | Tim Warner/Getty Images

As he approaches his 39th birthday, retirement must surely have played on Suárez’s mind at the end of last season. The 2025 campaign was a struggle for former Barcelona veteran, who lost his starting spot to Mateo Silvetti during Miami’s triumphant MLS Cup playoff run. However, the battling Uruguayan signed a contract extension through 2026.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano would not be drawn on Berterame’s potential arrival, but insisted that his old Barça teammate would still have a role to play this year. “Luis is an important player for the club, and he will continue to be,” the Argentine outlined.

“When we start preseason, everyone starts from zero. We’ll evaluate the level of every player and put the most competitive team possible on the field.

“We want a competitive team. What I can say is that some players have already arrived, and for sure others will arrive.”

