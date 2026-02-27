Report: Inter Miami to Become First MLS Team to Visit White House in Trump Presidency

Inter Miami will visit the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 5, according to a report from The Athletic, becoming the latest American sports team to participate in the longstanding tradition following its 2025 MLS Cup title.

While it has become a regular occurrence for professional and collegiate sports teams to visit the White House, MLS clubs have been less regular attendees. The Columbus Crew were the last to do so in 2024 under then-President, Joe Biden.

Miami will become the first MLS team to visit President Donald Trump, across both his first and second terms.

MLS clubs commonly visited during President Barack Obama’s tenure in office, with seven teams, including the 2008 Columbus Crew, ‘09 Real Salt Lake, ’10 Colorado Rapids, ’11, ’12 and ’14 LA Galaxy and ’13 Sporting Kansas City, all visiting.

The Galaxy’s 2012 visit featured Miami co-owner David Beckham, who helped lead the California club to the ’11 MLS Cup.

The first MLS club to visit the White House was D.C. United in 1998 for its ’96 and ‘97 MLS Cup titles, hosted by President Bill Clinton.

Messi’s Potential First White House Visit

Lionel Messi has never visited the White House. | Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi could be in line for his first visit to the White House, where he would become the latest world-famous athlete to visit, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s visit in November for a black-tie dinner.

The visit also follows the recent, controversial visit of the United States’ men’s hockey team, which won the gold medal at the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics, that saw the team honored in the Oval Office and at the State of the Union address.

The U.S. women’s team, which also won gold, was invited, but turned down Trump’s offer, citing athletic and academic scheduling issues, while also speaking on comments shared by Trump on a call to the U.S. men’s team following the gold medal win.

Messi, 38, was invited to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the U.S., from President Biden in 2024 but was unable to attend. He is one of just 44 sports figures to receive the honor, and was recently joined by U.S. hockey goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who received praise in Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday.

Inter Miami will return to MLS play following the visit when they face D.C. United on March 7 in nearby Baltimore.

