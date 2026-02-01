Mohamed Salah Surpasses Arsenal, Man Utd Legends to Break Unique Premier League Record

Mohamed Salah broke the record for most goal contributions at a single Premier League stadium during Liverpool’s 4–1 thumping of Newcastle United on Saturday.

As he passed the ball to Florian Wirtz to set up Liverpool’s third goal of the game, Salah recorded his 45th Premier League assist at Anfield which, when added to his return of 107 goals, means he has now been involved in 152 goals at the Reds’ famous home.

Thierry Henry and Wayne Rooney both held the previous record, having racked up 151 goal contributions at Arsenal’s old Highbury home and at Old Trafford, respectively.

Salah Sends Records Tumbling As Anfield Swansong Looms

Salah’s years of staggering success with Liverpool has led him to this point. The past 18 months have been full of broken records as the Egyptian firmly forces his way into the conversation for the greatest player in Premier League history.

Players With Most Goal Contributions at Single Premier League Stadium

Player Goals Assists Total Mohamed Salah 107 45 152 Thierry Henry 114 37 151 Wayne Rooney 101 50 151

The next major milestone in Salah’s sights will be his bid to replace Rooney as the third-highest scorer in league history. Currently fourth on 190, he is 18 behind the Manchester United legend’s return of 208.

Could he reach that total this season? Had this been any other campaign, you’d think it was possible, but the Reds have just 14 Premier League games remaining and Salah has not flashed the sort of goalscoring form to post the blistering numbers needed. He has just four goals in 16 outings this season.

Top Scorers in Premier League History

Player Goals Alan Shearer 260 Harry Kane 213 Wayne Rooney 208 Mohamed Salah 190* Andrew Cole 187

*stats correct as of Feb. 1, 2026

The clock is ticking for Salah and it is not yet clear how long he has left to rack up the numbers. His current contract says 18 months but his tense relationship with manager Arne Slot may suggest otherwise.

December’s scathing attack on both Slot and the wider club over a run of games out of the starting lineup prompted speculation Salah could have left Liverpool during the winter transfer window. Hands have since been shaken and Salah will see out the season, but whether he remains for 2026–27 is a different question entirely.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are known to be keen to end Salah’s Anfield tenure ahead of schedule, while offers from Major League Soccer will undoubtedly arrive. Ultimately, just how long Salah has left at Liverpool will be decided by the man himself.

