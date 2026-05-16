Mohamed Salah Intensifies Arne Slot Feud With Ruthless Liverpool Takedown

Mohamed Salah did not hold back his scathing assessment of Liverpool following the Reds’ defeat to Aston Villa, asserting the “crumbling” club needs to get back to being “the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear.”

Arne Slot’s men came into Friday’s fixture knowing that a win at Villa Park guaranteed their place in the Champions League next season. Yet like so many times during their whimpering title defense, the Reds fell well short of their goal.

Liverpool suffered a 4–2 defeat, conceding three second-half goals in the process. The only player in red to find the back of the net was captain Virgil van Dijk, who completed his brace in stoppage time to make the scoreline look less ugly.

Salah appeared off the bench, logging his first minutes since suffering a hamstring injury at the end of April. Like most of his teammates, the Egypt international got little going on Friday evening, but that did not stop him from issuing a head-turning statement the following day.

Salah’s Bombshell Statement Comes With a Promise

Mohamed Salah is not happy with the state of Liverpool. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

With just one match left in his Liverpool career, Salah took to social media to issue an apology to the fans, while also taking aim at the club’s current identity.

“I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that,” Salah wrote on X.

“Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it.

“Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams win games.

“Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family. I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on.

“As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen.”

Slot Caught in the Crossfire Again

Liverpool supporters want a change of manager. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

With every bad result this season, the pressure intensifies on Slot. Failing to successfully defend the Premier League title would have been one thing, but the Dutchman has steered Liverpool into despair in his sophomore stint.

The Reds sit fifth in the table, at risk of not qualifying for the Champions League, and will end the season trophyless. Fans want a change in the dugout, and Salah seems to be of the same mind—even if he has not come out and said so himself.

After all, attacking the club’s current style of play and identity is a direct shot at his manager, who he already took aim at back in December with an explosive rant at Elland Road. Salah told reporters he was “thrown under the bus” amid the team’s poor spell and he had “no relationship” with Slot.

The two seemingly hashed out their issues, but Salah’s lengthy statement proves he does not like the direction the team is headed in under Slot’s rule.

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