Mohamed Salah Stokes Liverpool Fallout Fire With Social Media Post
Mohamed Salah took to social media to showcase his work alone in training on Tuesday morning while the rest of the Liverpool squad travelled to Milan for a Champions League meeting with Inter.
Stunning accusations against the club in the wake of a third consecutive game on the bench saw Salah dropped from the matchday squad to face Inter, with manager Arne Slot offering a stern response to Salah’s words during his pre-match press conference.
Salah’s decision to go public with his frustrations have divided opinion. While some have defended the Egyptian, many have criticised both the nature and the timing of his interview, believing he has only harmed a team that is already struggling this season.
As the Liverpool squad left for the crunch game against Inter, Salah reported for training alone on Tuesday morning, and he took the opportunity to post a poignant picture to his followers on social media.
Sitting in front of a mirror, Salah showed himself working out completely alone in Liverpool’s gym. No caption was added to the post.
Fans have already taken conflicting stances on the post. Some have urged Salah to keep a low profile in the aftermath of his explosive comments, believing that would help the club work towards a positive resolution.
Jamie Carragher: Salah’s Post-Match Comments ‘Disgraceful’
As Salah unloaded on Slot in the aftermath of the 3–3 draw with Leeds United, he gleefully admitted his comments were certain to elicit a response from club legend and prominent pundit, Jamie Carragher.
48 hours later, Carragher took the opportunity to respond during Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.
“I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game,” Carragher said. “Whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he’s done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it’s choreographed with him and his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his own position.
“He’s chosen this weekend to do this now and he’s waited, I think, for a bad result for Liverpool.
“You can see the last-minute goal, Liverpool supporters, the manager, everyone involved in the club feels like they’re in the gutter at the moment and he’s chosen that time to go for the manager and maybe try and get him sacked.”
A heated Carragher concluded: “I think some of the criticism this season of Mo Salah has been excessive. I’ve said that publicly. But I will go after Mo Salah when he tries to throw my club under the bus off the pitch and just thinks about himself. I certainly will do that.”