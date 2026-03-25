Moises Caicedo Shows Enzo Fernandez How to Respond to Real Madrid Transfer Links

Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo made sure to firmly dismiss speculation linking him with a transfer to Real Madrid.

Reports of Madrid’s interest in Caicedo date back several months, but recently it has been his midfield partner, Enzo Fernández, who has dominated the transfer headlines following links to Los Blancos.

Fernández, believed to be unsettled after the departure of manager Enzo Maresca, has offered mixed responses to Madrid’s interest in recent days, pledging his commitment to Chelsea while also refusing to rule out a summer exit.

Caicedo, meanwhile, left no room for uncertainty.

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“I’m focused on my club right now,” he said (via El Chiringuito) when asked about a possible switch to Madrid.

“I have a contract with my club, and I want to do well. I want to be a legend there, God willing. And well, that’s all for now.”

Caicedo’s Words Welcome During Period of Uncertainty

Caicedo follows Reece James (right) in proving his loyalty. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The atmosphere around Chelsea has been pretty miserable over the past few months. Maresca’s exit prompted protests against the ownership that are still ongoing, while a miserable run of results and humiliation in the Champions League have both contributed to an increasingly negative vibe.

Adding to that have been the questions about Fernández’s future, not encouraged by the player but also not dismissed by the Argentina international, either.

Even the news of Reece James’s contract extension was soured by a nasty injury to the right back, leaving Chelsea fans with very little to celebrate as it stands.

For that reason, Caicedo’s decision to join James in publicly pledging his future to Chelsea comes as an enormous boost.

The Ecuador international’s announcement of his arrival in the summer of 2023 hinted at a long-term affection for Chelsea, and Blues fans will always be receptive to players who put the club above any others.

“This was the one and only club I wanted to play for,” James insisted after inking his extension. “I’ve won major trophies here. Why would I not extend? This is my home, my family is here.”

Caicedo does not need to sign a new deal to prove his loyalty—he is under contract until 2031—but he has taken the opportunity to remind even the most disgruntled Chelsea fans that there are more players worth championing in this current squad.

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