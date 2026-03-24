Enzo Fernandez Offers Direct Response to Real Madrid Transfer Links

Enzo Fernández has not ruled out seeking a transfer away from Chelsea at the end of the season, despite confirming that “zero talks” are happening with rumored suitor Real Madrid right now.

The Argentina international has cast doubt over his future at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks. Fernández’s response to initial reports about possibly leaving Chelsea did nothing to give fans any reassurance about his intentions, uttering “we’ll see.”

The player has since said he is “very comfortable” at Chelsea, while manager Liam Rosenior expressed his belief that the vice-captain is “fully committed” to the Blues, and that what had earlier been said was “misconstrued” in translation and emotion.

Still, Fernández has gone on to say that Enzo Maresca’s sudden departure midway through this season “hurt” the team, suggesting he may not be fully happy with how things are going—the Blues are also in genuine danger of missing out on Champions League qualification for next season.

The 2022 World Cup winner seems very much on the fence, determined to assess his options.

Enzo Fernández Still Refuses to Commit to Chelsea

Fernández is a key figure for Chelsea. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

“Nothing, zero talks [with Real Madrid]. I’m focused on Chelsea, what’s left of the season. After the World Cup, we’ll see,” Fernández told TyC Sports upon getting home to Argentina in this current international window.

There may be no active discussions about a transfer at this exact moment. But his words are still a long way short of pledging allegiance to Chelsea, in stark contrast to Vitinha, who is similarly linked with Real Madrid. “It would be silly to leave [Paris Saint-Germain], I don’t think it’s the best thing for me,” the Portuguese maestro said in response to questions about his future.

Real Madrid need midfield reinforcements ahead of next season, but spending big money on single transfer fees has not been a common occurrence in recent years. Los Blancos also need to recruit in defense, which will only spread the summer budget thinner.

Is Enzo Fernández Angling for a Better Salary?

Whether at Chelsea or elsewhere, one of Fernández’s motivations could be securing himself a better financial package than what he currently has. The Times reports that he is “keen” on getting a new contract with “improved terms.”

Fueling transfer speculation and openly refusing to commit to a club is a well-used tactic when it comes to contract negotiation. Mohamed Salah applied public pressure to Liverpool multiple times last season and eventually came out of the saga with the highest-paid contract of his career.

Fernández is not a very big earner by Premier League standards, thought to be on a weekly salary in the region of $248,000 (£185,000)—Salah gets around $400,000 more every seven days. However, since signing Raheem Sterling to a monster contract in 2022 that has only recently been canceled, Chelsea have changed tactic when it comes to salaries.

Chelsea no longer do contracts like the one Raheem Sterling had. | ANP/Getty Images

Even their best players get a comparatively low basic rate that can then be topped up with performance-related incentives. It’s admirable and fair, because players have to truly earn the biggest bucks. But, because it’s not how every club operates, there is always a danger that heads get turned by the possibility of being paid more guaranteed money elsewhere.

There may be some reticence at Chelsea about giving Fernández a contract with a higher proportion of guaranteed salary, with the strict wage structure designed to avoid any single player becoming a sole top earner that could spark disharmony or imbalance.

Fernández also lacks negotiating power, tied to his existing contract until 2032. He could seek to put pressure on the club by flirting with rivals teams in England and abroad, but with an apparent lack of genuine suitors he isn’t coming to the table from a particularly strong position.

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