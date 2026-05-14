Morocco 2026 World Cup Preview: Confident Group Capable of Repeating History

Morocco made World Cup history for all of Africa in Qatar four years ago, when seismic knockout wins over Spain and Portugal saw it become the continent’s first team to reach the semifinals.

The Atlas Lions had only once previously escaped the group stage (1986) and had never been beyond the round of 16. The big question now is can it prove the past World Cup wasn’t a one-time thing.

Paris Saint-Germain’s marauding Achraf Hakimi is a huge factor, among the best right backs on the planet, with Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz set for his first World Cup after switching allegiance from Spain in 2023. Some of the heroes of 2022 return, but plenty of fresh faces will emerge too.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 8W-0L-0D

: 8W-0L-0D Goals for / against : 22 / 2

: 22 / 2 Top scorer : Ayoub El Kaabi (4)

: Ayoub El Kaabi (4) Assist leader: Achraf Hakimi (3)

Eight wins from eight matches made for the perfect qualifying record from Africa’s leading team in the FIFA rankings—it was just eight games compared to 10 in every other CAF group because of Eritrea’s withdrawal. Morocco finished with a nine-point lead over Niger, the only team to remotely challenge it, and results ranged from narrow 1–0 or 2–1 victories to heavy thrashings.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Brazil vs. Morocco Saturday, June 13 MetLife Stadium Scotland vs. Morocco Friday, June 19 Gillette Stadium Morocco vs. Haiti Wednesday, June 24 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Manager: Mohamed Ouahbi

Mohamed Ouahbi has already won a World Cup trophy. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team: Since March 2026

Since March 2026 Manager meter: Talent developer

Walid Regragui, hero of 2022, stepped aside in early March, calling for a “fresh face [and] different energy.” His successor, although never a senior manager until now, is an experienced coach from various youth roles in 18 years at Belgian giant Anderlecht—when Romelu Lukaku, Youri Tielemans and Jérémy Doku came up—and coached Morocco to a 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup win.

How Morocco Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: Counter with speed

Counter with speed Key strengths : Organization, discipline

: Organization, discipline Key weaknesses: Central creativity, breaking down low-blocks

Morocco isn’t the kind of team to control a game by passing an opponent to death. Having the ball needs a purpose, which means moving it quickly into areas where it can be dangerous. When you have Hakimi, width and overlapping runs become crucial.

Without the ball, expect Morocco to keep to a disciplined defensive shape. When the onus is on it to create against a low-block, which it could easily face in the group stage against a cautious Haiti or nervous Scotland, things can grind to a halt.

Ones to Watch

Morocco has game-changing ability. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images, Stuart Franklin/FIFA/Getty Images

X-Factor: Morocco is lucky enough to have one of the best fullbacks in world soccer in Hakimi patrolling its right flank. The 2025 Champions League winner is a huge source of goals and offensive creativity, famed for his relentless, lung-busting runs.

Breakout Star: Watch out as young winger Ilias Akhomach makes his impact off the bench. Trained for six years by Barcelona as a teenager with more than 50 La Liga appearances for Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano, he is guaranteed to cause headaches for defenders.

What Morocco Will Be Wearing

Morocco’s threads for the 2026 World Cup honor tradition. | Puma

Morocco’s deep red primary shirt is a typical look for the national team. Culture and heritage makes its way into the design, incorporated into the collar and sleeve cuffs.

The white away jersey features a sand-colored pattern and an intricate Berber-inspired design drawing on traditional Moroccan carpets and tiles.

Morocco’s Predicted Starting XI

Keeping Achraf Hakimi fit is of primary concern to Morocco. | FootballUser

There have been considerable changes since 2022. Sofyan Amrabat and Youssef En-Nesyri, two of the breakout stars in Qatar, no longer command starting places, while veteran center back Romain Saïss retired following the Africa Cup of Nations.

Issa Diop, whose allegiance was only switched from France in March, brings a new look to an otherwise familiar backline. In addition to Díaz, former Barcelona talent Abde Ezzalzouli adds plenty of excitement to the attacking third. Ismael Saibari is one to watch, too, off the back of the best season of his career with PSV Eindhoven.

Also expect Stuttgart attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss and Sunderland winger Chemsdine Talbi to get minutes.

Current Form

Technically, Morocco is unbeaten since August 2025, although that defeat against Kenya came in an African tournament exclusively for domestic-based players (a challenge for Moroccan’s largely international contingent). The main roster’s streak stretches back over two years, to January 2024.

However, there is a huge asterisk against that record given that defeat in January’s Africa Cup of Nations final to Senegal was controversially overturned. With Senegal stripped of the title it won on the pitch, it makes Morocco the reigning African champion coming into the World Cup.

Ouahbi’s first two games in charge in March offered promise as he got to grips with the top job. Neil El Aynaoui equalized late for a draw with Ecuador, before a strong 2–1 win against Paraguay.

What We Can Expect From Morocco Fans

Morocco fans make themselves seen and heard. | Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Morocco’s games in Qatar in 2022 didn’t feel like they were being played on neutral soil. It was among the best supported teams, with one fan remarking to The Guardian ahead of the quarterfinal against Portugal: “Sometimes it feels like Morocco is hosting this tournament.”

The players on the pitch seemed to respond to that support, but the effect may be harder to achieve this time around, largely because of geography. In 2022, the Moroccan diaspora spread across Europe and other parts of the Gulf region flocked to Qatar in support once the team started getting deep in the tournament. Travel to North America is more inaccessible.

From those that do make it, what you’ll see is swathes of red—matching the team’s jersey—with faces painted red and green. But elements of traditional dress can be popular as well, like robes, headscarves or other headwear, often including the iconic red fez.

National Expectations

Morocco has big-time experience at the World Cup. | ABDEL MAJID BZIOUAT/AFP/Getty Images

Morocco set the bar so high in 2022 that it is close to impossible to repeat that magical run to the semifinals. Still, escaping the group stage is now a minimum expectation, especially in the expanded format where the majority of third-place finishers will progress.

Of course it ramps up the pressure, but Ouahbi is overseeing a talented team that is arguably more technically adept than the one his predecessor enjoyed so much success with. Brazil first up is a tough start, but as long as that doesn’t foster negative momentum going into Game 2 against Scotland and Haiti last on the schedule, Morocco could feasibly leave the group stage with six points.

Then it’s about what it can do against superior opposition—round of 32 is realistic, round of 16 is possible. Any further, we’re talking about pulling off multiple major shocks all over again.

And Finally…

Vibe Check : Emboldened

: Emboldened Who Morocco Doesn't Want to Face : France

: France One Stat That Defines Morocco : Eighth in the FIFA rankings, its highest ever

: Eighth in the FIFA rankings, its highest ever If Things Go Wrong : Opponents figured Morocco out

: Opponents figured Morocco out What Will Everyone Say If It Goes Out Early? Flash in the pan

READ MORE GROUP C PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE