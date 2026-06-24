Morocco vs. Haiti—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Morocco and Haiti meet for the first time in Group C as the Atlas Lions look to secure their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds.

After beating Scotland and drawing with Brazil, Morocco knows a win over Haiti would be enough to advance and could even see it top the group, depending on the result between Scotland and Brazil.

Haiti, meanwhile, has already been eliminated after back-to-back defeats and will be playing only for pride in its final match of the tournament.

On paper, this appears a mismatch. The AFCON champions and 2022 World Cup semifinalists face a side making its first World Cup appearance since 1974 and sitting almost 80 places lower in the FIFA World Rankings.

Anything less than a Morocco victory would rank among the biggest surprises of the group stage.

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