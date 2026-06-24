Morocco vs. Haiti—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Morocco is hoping to usurp Brazil at the summit of Group C when taking on Haiti this Wednesday, the Caribbean minnow having already been eliminated from the World Cup.

With Brazil currently leading the standings on goal difference and facing Scotland in its finale, played simultaneously to encourage sporting integrity is maintained, Morocco knows victory against the Haitians might not be enough in itself to finish first. The North African giant will not only need to win, but either overturn the goal difference deficit or rely on the Seleção slipping up.

Morocco will be squarely focused on the task at hand, however, doing its best to rack up the goals against a Haiti side which has proven surprisingly stubborn in its opening two matches.

Despite its fate already being sealed, Haiti will still be motivated by the prospect of a first-ever World Cup point, and a potential first goal of this summer’s tournament.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Morocco vs. Haiti Score Prediction

Morocco Strolls to Victory

Morocco should saunter past Haiti. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Morocco is all but certain of its place in the last 32 after collecting four points from battles with Brazil and Scotland, but Mohamed Ouahbi’s side is stilldesperate to win the Group C finale in the hope it will be enough for a first-place finish.

Coming second in its group means a probable meeting with the Netherlands in the last 32, while coming first would likely set up a duel with Japan—both difficult fixtures, but the latter more palatable.

Haiti has proven too blunt in the final third to cause Scotland and Brazil major issues and shouldn’t realistically penetrate the Moroccan defense on Wednesday. It will also struggle to keep some dazzling forwards at bay in Atlanta.

Haiti’s weak offense : Sébastien Migné’s side have missed significant attacking threat in the opening two matches. Managing just five shots on target and an expected goals total of 1.28, Haiti has lacked the quality and endeavor to hurt its opponents.

: Sébastien Migné’s side have missed significant attacking threat in the opening two matches. Managing just five shots on target and an expected goals total of 1.28, Haiti has lacked the quality and endeavor to hurt its opponents. Morocco forwards: The Atlas Lions have scored just twice this summer, but boast some terrific talents going forward. Bayern Munich-bound Isamel Saibari and Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz have starred, the latter assisting the forward for strikes against Brazil and Scotland.

Prediction: Morocco 3–0 Haiti

Morocco Predicted Lineup vs. Haiti

Ouahbi will be reluctant to make any changes. | Sports Illustrated

Ouahbi has named the same XI for the past two matches and there are no obvious reasons for the 49-year-old to make alterations against Haiti—unless he decides to put even more attacking firepower on the field.

Saibari and Díaz will look to combine for the third straight match as Morocco knows goal difference could be vital in deciding top spot, while Bilal El Khannouss and Azzedine Ounahi will provide further offensive support.

All eyes will be on 18-year-old Lille phenom Ayyoub Bouaddi once again, the precocious midfielder having put himself firmly in the shop window with some super displays this summer.

Morocco predicted lineup vs. Haiti (4-2-3-1): Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Haiti Predicted Lineup vs. Morocco

Haiti has nothing to lose by going more attacking. | Sports Illustrated

Haiti opted for a back five to nullify Brazil’s attacking threats, but with no jeopardy for its final group stage outing, Migné might revert to the 4-4-2 utillized against Scotland in a bid to score at least one goal before departing North America.

That could result in a return to the XI for Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor, who was benched last time out. The 25-year-old will partner the imposing Frantzdy Pierrot up top.

Migné has no injury concerns ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Haiti predicted lineup vs. Morocco (4-4-2): Placide; Arcus, Adé, Delcroix, Expérience; Deedson, Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence; Isidor, Pierrot

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Morocco vs. Haiti Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, United States

: Atlanta, United States Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Wednesday, June 24

: Wednesday, June 24 Kick-off Time : 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

How to Watch Morocco vs. Haiti on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, FOX One Canada TSN2, TSN+, RDS 2, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

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