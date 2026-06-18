Muller Sends Two-Word Message After Messi Ties World Cup Goal Record

Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller have shared the biggest stages in global soccer, and both are World Cup champions. Yet, there’s a mutual respect between the two as they play through the twilight of their storied careers in MLS.

On Tuesday, as Messi scored three goals in Argentina’s 3–0 win over Algeria, starting his sixth World Cup and tying Miroslav Klose’s all-time men’s World Cup goal record, Müller watched intently. The German legend and 2014 World Cup winner—a trophy he won against Messi—is working as a TV pundit on this year’s World Cup, broadcasting alongside Jürgen Klopp and other German legends.

While Müller was in East Rutherford, N.J., to report on France vs. Senegal, he shared a message of congratulations on Instagram after Messi’s star showing took him to 16 World Cup goals.

“This guy,” Müller posted to his story, alongside a goat emoji.

Thomas Müller’s Instagram story congratulating Lionel Messi. | @esmuellert/Instagram

The two legends have battled in some of the most important games, including the 2014 World Cup final, which marked Klose’s last World Cup match. They also played against each other several times in the UEFA Champions League. They most recently battled in the 2025 MLS Cup, where Messi’s Inter Miami defeated Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps to win the Florida club’s first championship.

“We don’t know each other very well,” Müller told Süddeutsche Zeitung after losing the MLS Cup. “We’re companions, but it’s never really become personal between us or degenerated into a huge rivalry.

“I’ve been part of teams that played against teams for whom Messi was much bigger than I was for my teams. But I have managed to tease him a few times! Because I was involved in a few goals that he felt ... let’s just say there’s mutual respect. From my perspective, that goes without saying. He’s unique, irreplaceable, and, as I see it, the best!”

Could Messi Play Müller Again?

Lionel Messi (left) and Thomas Müller (right) played against each other for likely the last time in the 2025 MLS Cup final. | Elsa/Getty Images

While both are still plying their trade in MLS, Messi and Müller are unlikely to play against each other again. Müller, who has four goals and four assists in 12 games in his second season with the Whitecaps, will return to the team after his foray into broadcasting, but his team plays in the Western Conference, and there are no cross-conference games that would see them play Miami.

Müller’s contract also expires at the end of the 2026 season.

Messi, after winning MLS MVP the last two seasons, is signed with the Herons through the 2027-28 season, and has 12 goals and eight assists in 12 games in 2026. Yet, the only way he and Müller could meet would be if the teams advance to the MLS Cup final for a rematch, or at some point in the Leagues Cup, which also features Liga MX teams.

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