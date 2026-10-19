‘My Time Will Come’—Ben Whiteman Hints at Untold Story Behind Wrexham Transfer

Wrexham midfielder Ben Whiteman insists his side of the story has yet to be told following his controversial move from Preston North End during the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old was Preston’s club captain and criticized by former manager Paul Heckingbottom, who claimed Whiteman crossed a line when pushing for a move to the Racecourse Ground. It was suggested that the midfielder told club officials he had played his final game for Preston as he sought a switch to North Wales.

Whiteman was jeered by the vocal Preston supporters as Wrexham defeated their visitors 4–1 at the weekend. The midfielder scored his first goal for his new club and provided an assist, celebrating by turning toward the away end and blowing a kiss to add further fuel to the fire.

Whiteman Insists Transfer Truth Will Emerge

It was claimed Whiteman refused to play for Preston North End as he pushed for a transfer. | Wrexham AFC

Speaking after his standout performance against Preston, Whiteman insisted he had no hard feelings toward his former club.

“I had a fantastic time there,” he tells Sports Illustrated. “...There’s always two sides to every story.

“Mine will get out one day, but there’s a time and a place for things. I understand the frustrations, because I’d have been frustrated if I read all that stuff in the media. Yeah, my time will come.”

Asked about the hostile reception he received from the away end, Whiteman added: “They were giving me stick all game, which again is part and parcel of the game. I actually found it really funny, to be honest. Yeah, they can have it back.”

Parkinson Delighted With Whiteman’s Performance

Phil Parkinson has come to rely heavily on Whiteman. | PA Images/Getty Images

Whiteman has established himself as a key member of the Wrexham side this season, starting all but one of the club’s Championship matches. His performance against Preston was arguably his best yet for the Red Dragons, and Phil Parkinson was delighted with how he handled the occasion.

“So pleased for Ben,” the Wrexham manager said. “That was tough for him today because, first of all, we came into the game on the back of a defeat, and the Preston fans are obviously really on his case.

“Ben’s got the utmost respect for Preston and all the supporters and everybody at the club. He wanted a fresh challenge and [was] told if a bid came in, they’d consider it. We put a bid in, they accepted it. That’s it.

“It certainly wasn’t a money thing for Ben, coming here. He was just ready at that stage of his career for a fresh challenge. I have to stress, he’s got so much respect for everybody at Preston, but he’s still tough.

“When you’re getting the kind of stick from the opposition fans he got today, all you can do is let your football do the talking. Making goals and scoring one is certainly a great way to do that.”