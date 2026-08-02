‘Crossed a Line’—Wrexham Transfer Target Put on Blast by His Own Manager

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has lambasted his own club captain Ben Whiteman for “crossing a line” by attempting to force through a move to Wrexham during the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old is a transfer target for Phil Parkinson as he looks to strengthen his midfield ahead of the new Championship season. The Red Dragons are keen to add another central midfielder to provide competition for Matty James and Ben Sheaf, with Whiteman viewed as one of the club’s leading targets.

It is understood Whiteman has grown frustrated by what he sees as Preston’s lack of ambition this summer as the club prepares for a 12th consecutive season in the Championship. The Lilywhites have signed Alfie Devine from Tottenham Hotspur in a club-record deal worth $8 million, while goalkeeper Lee Nicholls has also arrived from Huddersfield Town.

Wrexham also held an interest in Swansea City midfielder Ethan Galbraith before he completed a move to Stoke City, while West Bromwich Albion’s Jayson Molumby remains another player under consideration.

For Whiteman’s sake, he will hope a move to the Racecourse Ground materializes, with his Preston career now appearing to be over after he was left out of Saturday's preseason defeat to Stockport County.

Whiteman ‘Trying to Force’ Wrexham Move

Paul Heckingbottom is outraged by the current situation. | Rich Linley/CameraSport/Getty Images

Speaking after the friendly, Heckingbottom criticized the experienced midfielder's handling of the situation.

“Ben told me, told Peter [Ridsdale, CEO], he’s played his last game for the club,” Heckingbottom fumed on BBC Radio Lancashire.

“He’s trying to force a move, which is an issue for me and for the players. We’ve been in regular conversations over the last few days, and Ben knew there was a line I didn’t want him to cross. Unfortunately, he has, and you can’t have that.

“My priority now is the players who are here and the players who want to play for us and represent the club. Craig [Hemmings, owner] will have an issue with that as well, and Peter, because they’re the ones paying the wages.”

Whiteman Valuation Threatens ‘Sticky Situation’

Ben Whiteman faces a decisive few weeks. | Rich Linley/CameraSport/Getty Images

“Listen, there’s a valuation on him. I just hope, for Ben’s sake, that Wrexham are willing to pay it,” Heckingbottom added. “Otherwise, he’s put himself in a really sticky situation.”

It’s not clear what price Preston are demanding and it remains to be seen if Wrexham will match that valuation. However, Whiteman’s current boss had no incentive to accelerate his captain’s exit.

“I’m not bothered now,” Heckingbottom huffed when asked if a speedy resolution was in everyone’s interest. “He’s made his bed. I’m not bothered, as long as I get another player.”

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