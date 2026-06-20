Netherlands vs. Sweden—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The Netherlands find themselves in the surprising position of chasing Sweden in World Cup Group F after playing out an entertaining draw with Japan.

Ronald Koeman’s side twice took the lead only to ultimately emerge with a 2–2 draw from its tournament opener. Sweden, by contrast, romped to a 5–1 win over Tunisia which was so emphatic it forced the beaten opposition to change manager.

Despite going into Saturday’s early game trailing the Swedes by two points, the Netherlands remain the favorite in this particular matchup. For all the excitement playing Viktor Gyökeres alongside Alexander Isak generates, it also leaves Sweden’s midfield exposed. Anything less than all three points may not cost Koeman his job, but it would certainly put a lot of pressure on the Netherlands’ final group game against Tunisia.

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